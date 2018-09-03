A lot has changed in London over the last five decades. Beloved venues have come and gone, the skyline has got a whole lot shinier and we’ve finally got a 24-hour tube (thanks, Sadiq!). Through it all, Time Out has been your guide to the best of the city. To celebrate our big five-oh, we’re curating the ultimate birthday party in Granary Square on Saturday September 29. From cabaret to street food, our editors have selected the best things that London has to offer (that’s what we do best, after all) and we’re bringing them together for one night only. Here are 13 reasons you won’t want to miss Time Out 50.

1. Step into the world’s biggest gin cloud

Sipsmith Gin and experiential food pioneers Bompas & Parr are teaming up to turn 40 litres of mother’s ruin into a boozy, vaporous cloud that will merrily linger over the square. Just stick out your tongue for a hit of the good stuff.

2. Get in the party spirit with some fabulously camp cabaret

On our floating canal stage, drag superstar Jonny Woo and pals from queer cabaret mecca The Glory will be lip-syncing like their lives depend on it, while Andrew Logan – the man behind Alternative Miss World – will be bringing along his legendary jewellery parade.

3. Watch the badass women of Eve Pro Wrestling

Ever since ‘Glow’ brought women’s wrestling to Netflix, the madly impressive and just-a-little-bit-intimidating sport has been thrust into the limelight. East London league Eve, however, have been doing it for yonks. They’ll be putting on three shows, so don your finest spandex and get set for the smackdown.

4. Soak up some culture courtesy of the Southbank Centre

The iconic riverside arts venue is heading north to bring you an awesome performance by buzzy choreographer Holly Blakey. Her cultural credentials include working with Florence + The Machine and reopening the Queen Elizabeth Hall earlier this year.

5. Toast the day with a free G&T

What’s better than a gin and tonic? A free gin and tonic, obviously. Nab one courtesy of pioneers of the gin boom Sipsmith from the main bar or their black ‘gini cab’, parking up at the event. You can also drop into a masterclass on London’s rich gin heritage, which, unlike your GCSE history class, includes boozy tasters.

6. Honour the Starman with Some Voices choir

If you think choirs are for musty old church halls, Some Voices will change your mind. Members of London’s coolest choir will be doffing their collective cap to the Starman himself, David Bowie (who’s clocked up the most Time Out covers to date, FYI – ten of them!), with a special, spine-tingling tribute.

7. Chow down on London’s best street food

Curated by Time Out’s own Food editor and presented by street-food-market crew Kerb, we’re rounding up the city’s most delicious traders – from fried chicken fiends Mother Clucker and barbecue boss The Rib Man to vegan faves Club Mexicana and Spicebox.

8. Bust a move to London’s top DJs

We’ve teamed up with Spiritland – an audiophile’s dream bar, fitted with the sharpest aural equipment in the biz – to bring state-of-the-art tunes to our party. London’s most exciting DJs will get you moving, and although we can’t reveal exactly who’s on the list yet, trust us – you’ll be happy.

9. Have a lol about London life with the pros

As you might have gathered by now, we think London is pretty great. But it also has its mad, bad and just plain ridiculous bits, too. Get ready to guffaw over it all, as a selection of London’s best comedians tackle our messy and glorious capital head-on.

10. Sip on awesome cocktails from the city’s best bars

You can’t throw a party without a banging bar – and we’re bringing together a selection of London’s best. The winners of the Time Out Bar Awards 2017 – including Bar of the Year, Bar Termini – will be shaking up an ace menu of established and specially curated cocktails for the occasion.

11. Take a break in Red Bull’s plant-filled pop-up bar

Need a bit of chill time? Then head to Red Bull’s two-storey pop-up bar Deck87, a flowery haven where you’ll be able to take in the best views of the party and grab a free mocktail. Look out for Red Bull cans with codes you can scan to unlock more freebies all over town.

12. Get your mojito on at the Bacardi rum truck

If a mojito-dispensing vehicle sounds like the stuff of boozy fantasy, Bacardi will be making those dreams real. Teaming up with a top London bar, the rum connoisseurs have created three fresh spins on the mojito and they’ll be parking up and pouring out all day. Cheers!

13. Loads more surprises, treats and freebies...

Think we’re going to leave it there? That’s just the start. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be announcing loads more special guests and unmissable additions to the line-up, alongside all manner of extra treats. Watch this space…

Granary Square. Tube: King’s Cross. Sep 29, 5pm-11pm. Tickets £30 (includes a free drink). Book your tickets at timeout.com/50party