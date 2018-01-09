3 ways to celebrate David Bowie in London this week

It’s almost two years since our very own Brixton boy David Bowie departed for his home planet. Here are three ways to remember the man of many alter egos

Starman: David Bowie Special

Put on your red shoes and head over to Camden for this Bowie night. They’ll be playing pop/funk/soul classics, and possibly the odd D&B banger, plus collabs with the Ig, Lou Reed and maybe even that Nirvana cover. BYO Tin Machine. The Lock Tavern. Chalk Farm. Fri Jan 12. Free, register at dice.fm.

Bowie’s Beckenham Oddity

Visit the bandstand where DB played an acoustic set in 1969. Thanks to the folks behind Beckenham Oddity, the gates have been unlocked for fans to lay flowers and sign a remembrance book by the very spot where he started writing ‘Life on Mars’.

Croydon Road Recreation Ground. Clock House rail. Until Thu Jan 11. Free.

David Bowie Musical Walking Tour

This two-hour guided tour – set to songs played and stories told by musician Nick Stephenson – offers a path around SW9, calling in at his birthplace on Stansfield Road and the ‘Aladdin Sane’ mural. Liz Tray

Meet at the tube station. Brixton. Regular tours Wed, Fri & Sun. £15.

Needs more Bowie? Take a look at these 13 London locations connected to the star's life and career.

How do you really feel about London? Take the Time Out City Life Index survey and fill us in.

