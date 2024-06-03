London
30 Seconds to Mars performing live in the USA, 2018
Photograph: Brandon Nagy / Shutterstock.com

30 Seconds to Mars at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

Jared Leto’s band are playing London this week as part of 30 Seconds to Mars’ Seasons World Tour

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
30 Seconds to Mars fans in London, the thing you’ve been waiting patiently for is finally happening. The band’s huge O2 Arena show, which was originally supposed to take place back in April but has since been rescheduled, is taking place this week. 

The band of musician-and-famous-actor Jared Leto (and his brother, Shannon Leto) is currently on its Seasons Tour, which is the project’s seventh world tour. Having already done the South American leg, 30 Seconds to Mars are now doing the rounds in Europe. The tour follows the release of the group’s 2023 album It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day

Planning on heading to see 30 Second to Mars at Greenwich’s O2 Arena? Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from doors and stage timings to the potential setlist. 

When are 30 Seconds to Mars playing London’s O2 Arena?

The band’s rescheduled gig is on Tuesday June 4 2024

What time do doors open?

Doors will open at 6.30pm, but you’ll be able to get into the O2 Arena earlier than that. The O2’s bars and restaurants tend to open at around noon. 

What time will 30 Seconds to Mars come on stage?

Expect the band to take to the stage between 8.45pm and 9pm. Get down early to get a good spot.

Who is supporting the band?

Support will come from Jagwar Twin.

Any news on the setlist?

At a recent Seasons World Tour show in Lisbon, this is what the band played (according to Setlist.fm)

  1. Up in the Air
  2. Kings and Queens
  3. Walk on Water
  4. Rescue Me
  5. Seasons
  6. Hail to the Victor
  7. Hurricane
  8. This Is War
  9. Alibi
  10. From Yesterday
  11. Stay
  12. Night of the Hunter
  13. City of Angels
  14. A Beautiful Lie
  15. Get Up Kid
  16. Attack
  17. Stuck
  18. Avalanche
  19. The Kill (Bury Me)
  20. Closer to the Edge 

Can you still get tickets for 30 Second to Mars at London’s O2 Arena?

A few tickets are still available on Ticketmaster here (from around £75) and on AXS here (from £54).

