30 Seconds to Mars at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

Jared Leto’s band are playing London this week as part of 30 Seconds to Mars’ Seasons World Tour

30 Seconds to Mars fans in London, the thing you’ve been waiting patiently for is finally happening. The band’s huge O2 Arena show, which was originally supposed to take place back in April but has since been rescheduled, is taking place this week.

The band of musician-and-famous-actor Jared Leto (and his brother, Shannon Leto) is currently on its Seasons Tour, which is the project’s seventh world tour. Having already done the South American leg, 30 Seconds to Mars are now doing the rounds in Europe. The tour follows the release of the group’s 2023 album It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day.

Planning on heading to see 30 Second to Mars at Greenwich’s O2 Arena? Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from doors and stage timings to the potential setlist.

When are 30 Seconds to Mars playing London’s O2 Arena?

The band’s rescheduled gig is on Tuesday June 4 2024.

What time do doors open?

Doors will open at 6.30pm, but you’ll be able to get into the O2 Arena earlier than that. The O2’s bars and restaurants tend to open at around noon.

What time will 30 Seconds to Mars come on stage?

Expect the band to take to the stage between 8.45pm and 9pm. Get down early to get a good spot.

Who is supporting the band?

Support will come from Jagwar Twin.

Any news on the setlist?

At a recent Seasons World Tour show in Lisbon, this is what the band played (according to Setlist.fm)

Up in the Air Kings and Queens Walk on Water Rescue Me Seasons Hail to the Victor Hurricane This Is War Alibi From Yesterday Stay Night of the Hunter City of Angels A Beautiful Lie Get Up Kid Attack Stuck Avalanche The Kill (Bury Me) Closer to the Edge

Can you still get tickets for 30 Second to Mars at London’s O2 Arena?

A few tickets are still available on Ticketmaster here (from around £75) and on AXS here (from £54).

