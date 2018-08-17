4 brilliantly bizarre ways to spend this weekend in London

If you’re a creep and a weirdo, you’ll fit right in at these wacky events taking place in London this weekend. Leave your inhibitions at home, embrace your inner kookiness and prepare for a mightily weird weekend.

Looking for a new hobby? Forget crocheting or making ceramics. Learn a skill that will definitely get people talking at a fire-eating workshop with Shade Flamewater and Mini Azur. They travel all over the world showing people the tricks of their fiery trade. There are beginner, advanced and super-advanced classes to join over the day, skilling Londoners in Jellyfish Extinguishes, Palm Extinguishes, Tongue Transfer and Human Candles. Yikes.

62 Hatcham Rd, SE15 1TW. Sun Aug 19. £60-£120.

Never mind singing along to Robbie Williams in a karaoke booth with your mates. Head to the Shacklewell Arms and help celebrate its seventh birthday while blaring your heart out to some Krautrock classics at this edgy singalong with live musicians providing the backing tracks. Now pick your favourite Can hit and get to it.

Shacklewell Arms. Sun Aug 19. Free.

Put aside all hopes for a quiet, undisturbed pint at the weekend and embrace this raucous, untamed blowout instead. The Californian beermaker is in London for one night only, serving up fine ales alongside contortionists, burlesque dancers and sword-swallowers – the whole shebang.

Flat Iron Square. Sat Aug 18. £15.

Fed up of small talk? This picnic does away with pointless pleasantries and dives straight into the deep stuff. Make a beeline for the bandstand in Regent’s Park where the convo will centre on notions of the self in Indian and Western philosophy. Expect to hear such pressing questions as: ‘Is the self a stable, continuous substance? What makes a self a self? Is there even any such thing?’ Don’t worry if you don’t have a degree in PPE – all deep thinkers are welcome.

Regent’s Park Bandstand. Sat Aug 18. Free.

Images: Shacklewell Arms: Ewan Munro, Regents Park: Simone Webb