Prepare yourself for a spectacular month with our selection of the best events, exhibitions and things to do in London during August 2022

There are lots of reasons to get excited about August in London. But, the main one? Notting Hill Carnival is back, baby. After two years of cancellations and live streams, soundsystems will once again take to the west London streets over the bank holiday weekend.

When you’re not having a riotous time dancing to tinnitus-inducing dance hall in the road with a pocket full of Red Stripe, there are plenty of other ways to get your fill of live music this month. All Points East, Field Day and Eastern Electrics will all be pitching their tents and blasting music across various parks in London, plus electronic maestro Four Tet will be hosting his very own all-day fest.

Fill your peepers up with even more culture as big fixtures on the summer arts and theatre scene like Greenwich + Docklands International Festival come back for another year of experimental fun. Or, catch Sadler’s Wells’ much-anticipated production of ‘South Pacific’ and the National Theatre’s ‘All of Us’.

Before September hits, let’s hope there’s enough sun for a London lido swim, lazy days in the city’s parks, beer-garden pints, outdoor-cinema sessions and all the other alfresco pleasures that summer in London has to offer.

August is a month for long holidays, a time for winding down, lying around and discovering that mint Cornettos are just as delicious as you remember. But it’s also a time for making memories, so make the most of your days off with the help of this Big List of things to do in August in London 2022.

