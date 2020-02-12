Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right 4 London bartenders reveal the places they take their dates
By Alexandra Sims Posted: Wednesday February 12 2020, 11:29am

Got a date with an potentially amazing person? Congrats. And don’t go messing it up by picking a terrible first date spot. Instead, listen to the experts and take them to one of these great date pubs, approved by London’s bartenders.  

Ross at The Sun Tavern

The Grapes in Limehouse is really cool, Ian McKellen owns it. It has an outside bit that backs on to the Thames and it’s super-quirky. Anywhere that feels a bit special is good.’

Yanna at The Prince of Peckham

‘I’m not romantic at all. I just want to get drunk, so cheap drinks are a must. Having a pint in a low-key pub is my idea of a dream date, somewhere like The Montpelier [in Peckham] or The New Cross House.’

Aurora at The Four Thieves

‘There’s a pub in Acton called The Aeronaut. They have a huge circus tent at the back with performers. It’s dinner and a show, so you get to have an experience rather than just going out for drinks.’

Emma at Heathcote and Star

‘On a first date I want good cocktails, good shots and good food. There’s a really nice pub in Wanstead called The Manor House. It has a nice atmosphere and they make you feel welcome.’

Staff writer
By Alexandra S 438 Posts

Alexandra Sims is the Deputy Events Editor in London. She joined Time Out in 2016.

She helps put together the Things to Do section - a curated guide to the best events going on in London each week. She's lived in London for 10 years. She's been a journalist for six. She was previously a news reporter at the Independent and her work has also been featured in Refinery29, The Sunday Times, and the Independent on Sunday.

Connect with her Twitter: @Alex0Sims

