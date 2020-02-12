4 London bartenders reveal the places they take their dates

Got a date with an potentially amazing person? Congrats. And don’t go messing it up by picking a terrible first date spot. Instead, listen to the experts and take them to one of these great date pubs, approved by London’s bartenders.

Photograph: Andy Parsons

Ross at The Sun Tavern

‘The Grapes in Limehouse is really cool, Ian McKellen owns it. It has an outside bit that backs on to the Thames and it’s super-quirky. Anywhere that feels a bit special is good.’

Photograph: Andy Parsons

Yanna at The Prince of Peckham

‘I’m not romantic at all. I just want to get drunk, so cheap drinks are a must. Having a pint in a low-key pub is my idea of a dream date, somewhere like The Montpelier [in Peckham] or The New Cross House.’

Photograph: Andy Parsons

Aurora at The Four Thieves

‘There’s a pub in Acton called The Aeronaut. They have a huge circus tent at the back with performers. It’s dinner and a show, so you get to have an experience rather than just going out for drinks.’

Photograph: Andy Parsons

Emma at Heathcote and Star

‘On a first date I want good cocktails, good shots and good food. There’s a really nice pub in Wanstead called The Manor House. It has a nice atmosphere and they make you feel welcome.’

