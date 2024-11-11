No jokes about that street address, please. What better than a secretive tryst at 'The bar with no name'? 69 Colebrooke Row oozes jazz-age style and the cocktails are seriously impressive, all ingredients to help Cupid strike in this backstreet bar in Angel.
Looking for a seriously good date spot but not quite sure where to start? We got you. We’re proper romantics at Time Out and think London is the sexiest city in the world (sorry, Paris!) Some of these places are the kind of dreamy, low-lit bars you'd expect, but others are a little more left-of-centre; we know it takes more than couple of candles and a Negroni to charm this city's discerning daters. So read on to discover atmospheric cocktail bars as well as some character-filled watering holes – all of them perfect for a lovely spot of London love.
