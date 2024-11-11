Subscribe
The best bars for a date in London

Out to impress on a first date? Or just after a cosy spot for two? These romantic London bars should send sparks flying

Leonie Cooper
Edited by Leonie Cooper
Food & Drink Editor, London
Contributor: Laura Richards
Looking for a seriously good date spot but not quite sure where to start? We got you. Were proper romantics at Time Out and think London is the sexiest city in the world (sorry, Paris!) Some of these places are the kind of dreamy, low-lit bars you'd expect, but others are a little more left-of-centre; we know it takes more than couple of candles and a Negroni to charm this city's discerning daters. So read on to discover atmospheric cocktail bars as well as some character-filled watering holes – all of them perfect for a lovely spot of London love.  

Fancy some food with your flirting? Here are the most romantic restaurants in London

Leonie Cooper is Time Out London’s Food and Drink Editor. For more about how we curate, see our editorial guidelines.

Best bars for a date in London

1. 69 Colebrooke Row

  • Cocktail bars
  • Angel
  • price 3 of 4
69 Colebrooke Row
69 Colebrooke Row
69 Colebrooke Row

No jokes about that street address, please. What better than a secretive tryst at 'The bar with no name'? 69 Colebrooke Row oozes jazz-age style and the cocktails are seriously impressive, all ingredients to help Cupid strike in this backstreet bar in Angel. 

2. Gordon’s

  • British
  • Charing Cross
  • price 1 of 4
Gordon’s
Gordon’s

Name a more romantic dungeon in London. Well wait. Gordon’s was established in 1890, but the exposed brickwork, flickering candlelight and fixtures and fittings in the low basement vaults make it feel older still. Drink ports, sherries and Madeiras that fit nicely with the resolutely uncomplicated buffet-style cheeseboards on offer and fall in love (with the bar, at least). 

3. Bruno

  • Wine bars
  • Victoria Park
Bruno
Bruno
Leonie Cooper for Time Out

This is what wine bars should be; candle-lit, extremely cute and so cosy youd be perfectly happing sleeping there overnight if you were accidently locked in. Opened by Michael Sager of Sager + Wilde in a former stables right by the roundabout in Vicky Park, Bruno boasts big French farmhouse energy. Walls are whitewashed (and lined with wine) and little wooden tables are perfect for a natural wine-powered date.

4. Bloomsbury Club Bar

  • Cocktail bars
  • Bloomsbury
  • price 3 of 4
Bloomsbury Club Bar
Bloomsbury Club Bar

A gorgeous bar, inside and out, get along to Bloomsbury Club Bar for cosy encounters. Indoors is a plush, wood-clad den with live jazz the backdrop to you putting on the moves. Or take things to the terrace – a twinkly, vine-clad space.

5. Bar Américain at Brasserie Zédel

  • Cocktail bars
  • Soho
  • price 2 of 4
Bar Américain at Brasserie Zédel
Bar Américain at Brasserie Zédel
Bar Americain

The French are meant to have written the book on love, so how about a trip to Brasserie Zédel's Bar Américain. Prices are reasonable, art deco decor sets a sophisticated tone and a short, simple list of classic cocktails means you can get straight down to business.

6. French House

  • Pubs
  • Soho
  • price 1 of 4
French House
French House
Photograph: Jess Hand for Time Out

London pubs don't get much cosier than the French House. Try and secure the secret corner tucked away at the back of the small Soho room - perfect for a tryst over a couple of glasses of vino.

7. Disrepute

  • Cocktail bars
  • Soho
  • price 3 of 4
Disrepute
Disrepute
Andrew Beasley Photography

This hideaway den in Soho is said to stand on the site where infamous 1960s politico John Profumo would bring his date Christine Keeler. Under its current guise as Disrepute, plush, crushed velvet furniture and plenty of booths for slinking into provide the setting for dates with a little less scandal, we hope.

8. Blondies

  • Cocktail bars
  • Clapton
  • price 2 of 4
Blondies
Blondies
Blondies

Trying to woo a metalhead? You won't do better than a night in the perfectly divey Blondies. A petite rock'n'roll haven on the Lower Clapton Road, here you can sink house made margaritas while gazing into your lover's eyes and then smooching to the sweet sounds of Thin Lizzy. 

9. Doodle Bar

  • Cocktail bars
  • Bermondsey
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
Doodle Bar
Doodle Bar
Jamie Lau

Sometimes, simply batting your eyelashes isn’t enough. Show off your other batting skills at Doodle Bar on one of their many ping pong tables. You can also arm yourself with chalk and take to blackboards that cover the walls. Sketches of love hearts may be a bit keen, though.

10. Coupette

  • Cocktail bars
  • Bethnal Green
  • price 2 of 4
Coupette
Coupette

Okay, it’s another French bar, but this is a stripped-back hangout with a hip edge, slick service and drinks to add some sparkle to date night. And fancy cocktails paired with croque monsieurs are also a match made in heaven.

11. Three Sheets

  • Cocktail bars
  • Dalston
  • price 2 of 4
Three Sheets
Three Sheets
Three Sheets

Flickering candlelight, steamed-up windows and tiny tables fit for two; date night comes to Dalston. Cocktails here are nothing short of a revelation, and the young crowd are low-key and cool. Three Sheets best suits drinking after dark, but you could just as easily swing by during the day for light, bright cups of coffee.

12. Satan's Whiskers

  • Cocktail bars
  • Bethnal Green
  • price 2 of 4
Satan's Whiskers
Satan's Whiskers

Not your quintessential romantic bar, this one. It looks every bit a down-and-out dive bar. Inside though, it might be just the thing to impress the discerning hipster in your life. Featuring hip hop on the stereo, a smartly modish setting, vintage French posters on the wall and some of the best cocktails to be found in Bethnal Green’s booze scene.

13. The Mulwray

  • Cocktail bars
  • Chinatown
  • price 2 of 4
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
The Mulwray
The Mulwray

This sharply turned-out bar is on the first floor of a pub and is dressed as a gorgeous salon of pastel pink and baby blue. Plush, velvet furniture definitely assists those looking to cosy up, while a stylish screen sections off half the room for more intimate gatherings. If the romance proves to be overkill, make a move to the downstairs pub for posh grub and pints instead.

14. Swift

  • Cocktail bars
  • Soho
  • price 2 of 4
Swift
Swift
© Addie Chinn

The bright and beautiful Italiano setting up above is a low-pressure hangout where you can enjoy oysters and aperitivi without looking like a try-hard. Should it be going well, take date night downstairs to the moodily lit cocktail lounge and whisky bar below. It's a smouldering spot.

15. Trailer Happiness

  • Cocktail bars
  • Portobello Road
  • price 2 of 4
Trailer Happiness
Trailer Happiness

Who doesn't love a cheeky Tiki date? Inject some silliness into your night with piña colada cocktails and a modern take on Polynesian drinking. This Notting Hill favourite has been around since 2003 – a long-term relationship if ever there was one. 

16. Demon, Wise & Partners

  • Cocktail bars
  • City of London
Demon, Wise & Partners
Demon, Wise & Partners

A super-sophisticated basement bar on Throgmorton Street, in the City. DW&P is all about quality over quantity - it's seating only, and we recommend you book. This moody, stylish spot is all about cocktails, but they also serve decent craft beer, Champagne and a short selection of wines from the old world and new.

