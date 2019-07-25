4 really wild summer holiday activities for kids

If you’ve got little ones to keep entertained during the school summer holidays in London, and a trip to the cinema or a museum exhibition just won’t cut it, we’ve got you covered. Here are four wild things to do with kids in London. Mud and bugs, guaranteed.

Wellies and wetsuits at the ready. Pick up a trail map from Wetland HQ and hone your explorer skills by taking on the wild play challenges and the all-new ‘Swamp Survival Squad’. Even if the sun is shining, expect it to be a damp day out.

Barnes rail. Until Sep 1. Free with entry.

Branch out from your bog-standard educational activities this summer and have a go at building a bushcraft shelter at this woodland craft workshop. What a tree-t!

Loughton. Tue Aug 6. £3.

Worms, grasshoppers and newts are on the menu (not literally) at this 45-minute bug-spotting session. The guided hunt takes place in the meadows of Greenwich’s very own eco park, and is perfect for any budding entomologists.

North Greenwich. Various dates. Free.

Got a young Ray Mears on your hands? This five hour session in Hyde Park is ideal for channeling that explorer energy (and will give your front room a break from being turned into Everest base camp). Your wannabe Bear Grylls can fashion dens from sticks, hunt for bugs in wildflower meadows and weave baskets out of grass. And as it’s run by a team of outdoor educators, it shouldn’t turn into ‘Lord of the Flies’.

Wild Skills, Hyde Park, Hyde Park Corner. Tue Aug 20. £20.

