4 wonderfully weird ways to spend this weekend in London

If you’ve spent all week reining in your inner kooky, unleash your weird side at these brilliantly bizarre events happening in London this weekend. Go on – they’ll love you for it.

Celebrate the king of weird at this fest dedicated to the one and only David Lynch. Expect screenings of ‘Eraserhead’, ‘Blue Velvet’, ‘Wild at Heart’, ‘Lost Highway’ and ‘Mulholland Drive’ with buckets of free popcorn. Prepare yourself for seriously strange dreams afterwards.

Moth Club. Sun Jul 22. £10.

Forget the fact that it’s bloody baking outside. At Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club they’re celebrating Christmas… in July. If you’re constantly singing Xmas Mariah all year round, get down there for a wintery celebration with a tropical edge.

Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club. Fri Jul 20. £5-£10.

At first glance, this food fest at Last Days of Shoreditch might not seem that wacky, but wait till you’ve seen the tasty concoctions LDS will be dishing up. The theme this year is ‘fantasy fusions’, and some of Just Eat’s best restaurant partners will be rustling up dishes straight out of your gastronomic dreams. Think carbonara curry or jerk noodles. And it’s just £4 per dish.

Last Days of Shoreditch. Fri Jul 20-Sun Jul 22. Free entry.

There’s a subterranean surprise at Ally Pally’s Kaleidoscope Festival. Down in the palace’s Victorian basement Rift Theatre have plenty of weird and wonderful theatrics planned. They’re keeping tight-lipped on the details of this brand-new immersive experience but have promised it will be a ‘festival within a festival’.

Alexandra Palace. Sat Jul 21. £30.

