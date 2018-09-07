4 wonderfully weird ways to spend this weekend in London

If you’ve restrained in your inner kookiness from showing you up in the office for five whole days, get ready to let it all out at the weekend at these brilliantly bizarre events.

Are you the type of person that has a zombie apocalypse plan ready to go if the big day ever comes? Well, lucky for you it’s arriving sooner rather than later. Billed as ‘London’s scariest and most realistic zombie experience’ this immersive zombie SWAT training will school you in ‘the military tactics to immobilise and destroy undead hordes’. Dreamy. Secret location on Herringham Rd, SE7. Sun. £115.

Head out at dusk to this bat walk through Ruskin Park. Grab a bat detector and see if you can spot the fluttering fellas, but not before getting to know all about them with a talk from Lambeth Council’s Dr Iain Boulton. Ruskin Park. Sat. Free.

Fancy yourself as the next Derek Acorah? While everyone else is out partying on Saturday night, join Fright Nights London, a group dedicated to putting on ghost hunts in the capital’s most haunted locations, as they tip-toe around Valence House Museum on the lookout for spooky sights. It’s rumoured that Lady Valance was murdered in the house in 1309 – so watch out for any creepy goings-on during the seance and glass divination. Gulp. Valence House Museum. Sat. £49.

Don’t just smell lavender like normal people. Help harvest it at Vauxhall Park before the lavender beds there are replaced with fresh new blooms. Your handy work will help get the smelly blossoms to Carshalton lavender field, where they’ll be transformed into oil. It’s BYOG (Bring Your Own Gloves). Vauxhall Park. Sat. Free.

