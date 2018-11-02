4 wonderfully weird ways to spend this weekend in London

It’s the weekend, which means it’s time to unleash your inner kook on the city. Hang out with people as wonderfully eccentric as you are at these brilliantly bizarre events in London.

Ditch the boring sexy-cat outfit this Halloween weekend and dress up in your spooky ‘Simpsons’-inspired best for this fright night. There’ll be karaoke featuring your fave ‘Simpsons’ songs, a chance to test your knowledge of ‘Simpsons’ trivia, DJs playing only tracks from the ‘90s, every ‘Treehouse of Horror’ episode playing on loop, Flaming Moe cocktails and free beer. Yep, you heard right, free beer.

Scenario, Loading Bar. Sat Nov 3. Free.

Can you unwrap a Starburst with your tongue? Can you burp the theme tune to ‘Doctor Who’? If you have a secret talent that you’ve only shared with your bedroom mirror, head to this talent show put on by a self-confessed ‘group of art school weirdos’. They’re calling it a ‘night of glorious, unpredictable talent served on a bed of odd music’. Class.

Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club. Sat Nov 3. £5-£8.

While all your boring mates settle in for a cosy weekend, get an eyeful of gore at this class from the London Drawing Group. From shrunken heads to anatomical and erotic sculptures, they’ll be digging out the weirdest objects at the Wellcome Collection to immortalise in graphite.

Wellcome Collection. Sat Nov 3. £26.

Move to London, they said. It’ll be all parties, cocktails and glamour, they said. Well, you may not have expected to find an event dedicated to yarn in London, but that’s what you’ll find at this festival revelling in sweater weather. Browse the marketplace – with more than 50 vendors selling fibres in all shapes and sizes – or join workshops and talks from an international line-up of independent knitwear designers.

Central Hall Westminster. Sat Nov 3. £10.

