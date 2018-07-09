5 photos of proud pups at London Pride

More than 30,000 people walked in the London Pride parade this weekend, with over a million onlookers lining London’s street to watch the procession.

But how many of our canine pals who marched alongside us in solidarity? It’s impossible to know, all we know for certain is that a) they’re cute and b) our eyeballs are grateful.

We’ve picked a few of our favourite Pride pups from Instagram to thank them for their sup-paw-t.

1. Arya the Mini Sausage

