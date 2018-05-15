You don’t have to be the sort of person who owns Charles and Diana dinner plates to get excited about the Royal Wedding – watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot is the perfect excuse for everyone to come together and party. Here are five of the best screenings taking place in London this Saturday May 19.

National Maritime Museum, Greenwich

Recline on the museum’s manicured lawns and take in all the pomp and ceremony on a giant screen. It’s free to attend and fancy dress is ‘encouraged’, so if you’ve always wanted to rock a hat like Princess Beatrice, now’s your chance. Park Row, SE10 9NF

The Village Hall, Battersea Power Station

Another free screening, but this one’s indoors and therefore weatherproof. Doors open at 11am and they’re decorating the venue with bunting, balloons, tiaras and crowns to make you feel nearly as regal as the Queen. 188 Kirtling St, SW8 5BN

Right Royal Knees Up! at The Book Club

Head to Shoreditch for an ‘east London-style’ wedding party complete with drag queens, market stalls, party games, live music and – in all likelihood – a few Fergie jokes. Advance tickets are sold out so arrive early on the day to make sure you get in. 100 Leonard Street, EC2A 4RH

The Royal Wedding Party at One Marylebone

Held in a gorgeous former church, this Royal Wedding party promises a mix of ‘elegance and mischief’ – very Prince Harry, no? While the wedding is shown on screens, you’ll be treated to a ‘Have I Got News For You’-style commentary that should tickle royalists and republicans alike. Tickets cost £25 and you can expect party games, live performances and plenty of champers. 1 Marylebone Rd, NW1 4AQ

Royal Wedding Twenty-first Century Tea Dance

This free knees-up at the Southbank Centre promises to drag the traditional tea dance ‘kicking and screaming into the twenty-first century’. Prince Philip probably wouldn’t approve, but everyone else should enjoy an afternoon of dancing, live music, singalongs, spoken word performances, and, of course, a screening of the wedding itself. Royal Festival Hall, Belvedere Rd, SE1 8XX

