5 (terrifying) films to see at FrightFest 2018

London’s legendary FrightFest returns for its nineteenth run next week. With 70 films over five days in Leicester Square, expect everything from creature features to zombie comedies. We asked one of its founders, Alan Jones, to pick five films to get excited about.

‘Terrified’

‘South American cinema is the next big thing in horror and Demián Rugna is defiantly on his way to becoming a star director. This is by far the scariest movie I have seen in quite some time. It creeps you out from the moment it starts.’

‘The Man Who Killed Hitler and Then the Bigfoot’

‘I think this one will be a bit of a challenge for FrightFest audiences because it’s less about scares than what it means to be a mythic hero in today’s world. But for me, it’s one of the best films we’re showing – Sam Elliott is fantastic in it.’

‘Incident in a Ghost Land’

‘Pascal Laugier’s “Martyrs” is one of the greatest horror films ever made and his latest is great too. It’s beautiful, well directed and [singer-turned-actress] Myléne Farmer is terrific in it. It managed to pull the rug from out under my feet. I think audiences are going to love it.’

‘Bluebird in My Heart’

‘This is a minor masterpiece from [French filmmaker] Jérémie Guez, who is a big horror fan. It’s about a guy, Danny, who’s let out of prison and goes to live in a boarding house run by a single mother. When something happens to the daughter, Danny must decide whether he should act, knowing if he does he could end up on the run all his life. Based on

this film, Guez will do something spectacular one day.’

‘Videoman’

‘Kristian A Söderström has been described as “Dario Argento meets Mike Leigh”, which instantly intrigued me. This is a film about an elderly guy who can’t let go of his VHS collection in his basement. If you’re a fan of Giallo you’ll get every reference.’

Interview by Joseph Walsh

Arrow Video FrightFest runs Aug 23-27 at Cineworld Leicester Square and The Prince Charles Cinema. For more information, screentimes and tickets click here.

