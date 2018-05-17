5 wonderfully weird ways to spend this weekend in London

Make like Louis Theroux and have yourself a weird weekend at these fabulously kooky London events:

Thinking of heading to Royal Wedding screening? Boring! While Harry and Meghan do their thing grab your best mate and get ‘hitched’ by Drag King Elvis on The Queen of Hoxton’s ‘Lost Vegas’ rooftop. The King will be presiding over mass weddings throughout the day. Celebrate the rest of your big day with a wedding disco courtesy of Disco Shed DJs.

The Queen of Hoxton. Sat. From noon. From £5.

A post shared by mothmeister (@mothmeister) on Nov 19, 2016 at 10:07am PST

Two hundred years ago the crypt beneath St Pancras Church was used to bury dead Londoners. Nowadays the subterranean spot is home to art exhibitions and events. Head along at the weekend for an exhibition full of anthropomorphic stuffed animals by Adele Morse and unique handmade textile animals by Annie Montgomerie to mark the book launch of ‘Mothmeister’. While you’re walking around, do bear in mind that the space still houses the interred remains of its 557 original occupants.

The Crypt Galley. Sat and Sun. From 2pm each day.

Move over London Philharmonic, the London Vegetable Orchestra are in town and they’re making some swede, swede sounds. Watch the LVO musicians carve local vegetable produce into instruments and play tunes on them. They’ll also be helping visitors to make their own instruments and play along with them. You may turn out to be the next Beetroot-hovan (sorry). Part of the Chelsea Fringe.

Tottenham Green Market. Sun. 11.30am-4pm. Free.

The gorgeously macabre Nunhead Cemetery is hosting its biggest open day of the year this weekend. There’ll be everything from wood-crafting demonstrations, plant sales, choir performances and exhibitions going on between the tombs. For a seriously eccentric day out take a tour of the crypt or dress up in your best goth gear and join the London Vampires, who'll be heading to the event too.

Nunhead Cemetery. Sat. 11am-5pm. Free.

Fancy spending the weekend trying your hand at a spot of dry stone walling? Course you do. Professional registered waller John Holt will give you the lowdown on how to erect a natural stone wall without mortar. All materials, including equipment, tools, eye protection and gloves, will be provided – although we can’t promise these three little cuddly guys will be there too. Part of the Chelsea Fringe.

Mudchute Park and Farm. Sun. Two sessions: 10am-noon and 2pm-4pm. Free, but must be booked in advance.

Find more brilliantly bizarre things to in London this month with our May guide.