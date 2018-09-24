50 amazing things to do, eat and see at Time Out 50

The Glory, God’s Own Junkyard, Notting Hill Carnival, Art Night, Bompas & Parr, your face on the cover of Time Out and more… The full line-up for our big bash is here

1. One gigantic gin cloud

Immerse yourself in the world’s biggest gin cloud, a creation from Sipsmith and Bompas & Parr that’s set to descend on Granary Square.

2-5. Four slamming DJs

Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor will headline a bill pulled together by King’s Cross music mecca Spiritland. Find Anne Frankenstein, Mr Shiver and Michelle Kelly on the decks too.

Shutterstock

6. A party-starting, lip-syncing drag troupe East London party collective

The Glory is bringing a gang of artistes to the party for a greatest hits lip-sync show. Yass, queens!

7-14. Eight mouthwatering street food traders

We’re teaming up with Kerb to bring you simply the best bill of street food that London’s ever seen.

15. One ginny welcome drink

Sipsmith is treating all attendees to a gin-fuelled autumnal sundowner (included in the price of the ticket). Cheers!

16. A sneak peek at immersive supperclub Gingerline

Upgrade your ticket to experience an exclusive preview of supperclub crew Gingerline’s next jaunt, ‘The Grand Expedition’. Act fast, though, because places are limited!

17-21. Five of London’s best bars, all in one place

Head to the Time Out Bar to find not one but five(!) amazing cocktail bars shaking things up.

22. A spine-tingling performance from Some Voices choir

London mega-choir Some Voices will make you feel every emotion at once with a roster of Bowie hits – he’s been on the cover of Time Out more times than anyone else, dontcha know.

23. One bright, bold stage from God’s Own Junkyard

Walthamstow’s neon paradise God’s Own Junkyard is supplying the backdrop on the Main Stage. Granary Square is about to get lit.

Ph CFaruolo

24-25. Two kickass matches from EVE Pro Wrestling

Get ready to rumble with the glorious ladies of EVE. They will be bringing not one but two fights (and a real wrestling ring) to the party.

26. A joyful jewellery parade from Andrew Logan

The Alternative Miss World founder will be providing a quirky performance full of colour, sound and sparkle.

27-29. Three mojitos with a twist from a dedicated rum truck

Park yourself beside Bacardi’s rum truck. The brand has enlisted Rum Kitchen to help muddle mojitos – from a classic to a watermelon version. A truly noble use for four wheels.

30-34. Five laugh-a-minute London comedians

Get a giggle out of London life over on our Canal Stage (yes, it’s a stage floating on the waters of the Regent’s Canal), where Andrew Maxwell is pulling together top talent including Reginald D Hunter, Phil Wang, Twayna Mayne and Lolly Adefope.

35. Steelpan feels from Notting Hill Carnival

It may now be September, but Notting Hill Carnival is bringing some of the summer heat back to central London. Mangrove Steelband – winners of the UK’s Panorama Steelband competition – will be upping the tempo as soon as the sun goes down.

36. A Land Rover fitted with craft beer taps

Clearly, we love a boozy vehicle. Tap into Curious Brewery’s finest drops, poured direct from a converted Land Rover. Vroom!

37. Free sweet bites from Crosstown Doughnuts

Sugary saviours Crosstown Doughnuts will be serving up 700 mini doughnut bites to the partygoers. Fight!

38-40. Showtunes on the canal courtesy of three greats from The Glory

Not content with supplying lip-sync shenanigans on the Main Stage, Jonny Woo, Le Gateau Chocolat and Jayde Adams will be providing sassy musical numbers over on the Canal Stage too.

41. A pulsating dance performance from Holly Blakey

Blakey has provided the moves for Florence Welch, MØ and more, so expect to see some slamming dance on stage, courtesy of the Southbank Centre.

42-44. Three artist piñatas from Art Night

What birthday celebration is complete without a piñata? Luckily, Art Night is bringing three of them to Time Out 50. Only one of them will be smashable, you hooligans – this is art, after all.

45. A chance to get crafty with Collage Club

Collage Club will be bringing new meaning to ‘cover art’ – we’re giving them a load of old Time Out mags for you to get creative with.

46. A masterclass in mother’s ruin

Sipsmith is parking up its Gin Taxi at the event. Stop by for gin drinks or settle in for a masterclass in London’s rich gin history. Hic!

47-48. One free soft drink, plus ace views

Red Bull is bringing its flora-filled pop-up bar Deck87 to the party. Sip on a fruity mocktail and enjoy the sweet views from the upper deck.

49. A banging cocktail menu from Night Tales

Background Bars – the team behind Hackney’s Night Tales – are working their magic behind the Main Bar. Drinks include a Cucumber Cooler and a Black Cherry Old Fashioned.

50. Star on a Time Out cover at the Print Shop

Ogle Time Out cover art from years gone by, get your face on the front of our mag in the photobooth or pick up some totes and T-shirts to remember Time Out 50 in style.

Time Out 50, Granary Square. m King’s Cross. Sep 29, 5pm-11pm. Limited tickets available at www.timeout.com/50party.