St Ann’s New Development
Image: Karakusevic Carson Architects

500 ‘genuinely affordable’ new homes are being built in Tottenham

Though the St Ann’s New Neighbourhood won’t be completed until 2030

Chris Waywell
Written by
Chris Waywell
It has been announced that nearly 1,000 new homes are going to be built in South Tottenham, of which 60 percent will be ‘genuinely affordable’. The homes are part of development on a site next to St Ann’s Hospital in N15.

The development, which will be built around an existing ‘Peace Garden’, will consist of 995 new flats. It will adhere to ‘minimum requirements’, as laid down by the Mayor’s Office. 

Of the 60 percent affordable homes in the development, 50 will be available to be bought by a community organisation for community-led housing. Of the rest, 60 percent will be London Affordable Rent, 22 percent London Shared Ownership and 18 percent London Living Rent. The London Affordable Rent homes will be let on lifetime tenancies.

The current Peace Garden will be preserved and extended and remain publicly accessible, and there will be pedestrian and cycle routes through the site to connect it with the nearby high street and Harringay Green Lanes station, while there will be relatively limited parking space available (167). Other existing features of the site, including a Victorian water tower, will also be preserved, among streets of low-rise housing. The scheme is due to complete in 2030. 

Interestingly, the development’s website specifically addresses the often disputed term ‘affordable housing’, saying, ‘We understand that the term “affordable housing” can be misused and often confusing. St Ann’s New Neighbourhood will be home to genuinely affordable housing.’

There have been criticisms of many new developments across London that their supposed ‘affordable’ accommodation is not particularly affordable, and that there is just a token amount of it to conform to planning regulations rather than answering actual demand.

Hopefully the St Ann’s New Neighbourhood will address these concerns. Cos don’t even think about getting into the hospital next door.

Find more details of the project here.

How the Trocadero blew London’s teenage mind and then vanished for ever.

The London Eye might be gone by 2028.

