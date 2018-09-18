6 style tips to get you ready for the London Queer Fashion Show

In preparation for the second ever London Queer Fashion Show, non-binary model, activist and writer Jamie Windust shares the fashion advice you never knew you needed

1 Nobody should own…

‘Cargo shorts. I mean they speak for themselves darling. If you’re putting your wallet, keys, phone (basically your whole life) in them, it’s time to get a good jacket as a replacement.’

2 Everybody should own…

‘A rollneck! Adds length. They can be layered, come in every single colour under the sun and are just so 1980s it’s painful. I love them.’

3 A trend to embrace is…

‘Authenticity and diversification! Clothing trends come and go but the “trend” of including models of all races, genders, sizes and ages in New York Fashion Week shows (such as Chromat and Opening Ceremony)

is something I love to see.’

4 A trend to avoid is…

‘Tokenism [in brands]. Avoid it at all costs. It’s obvious, we know when you’re doing it and it makes it so obvious you don’t actually care.’

5 If you identify as queer and are struggling with your style…

‘Take your time and don’t rush anything. What you present to the world and to yourself is so important to your identity. Make sure you take it one day at a time. Transmisogyny is a horrible occurrence in the streets – stay confident and strong and know we’re all behind you!’

6 Never forget…

‘Don’t take it all too seriously, try and create some form of silhouette (whatever your body type) and keep it authentic and personal

to you.’

London Queer Fashion Show will take place at the Museum of Childhood. Tube: Bethnal Green. Fri Sep 21. From £15.

