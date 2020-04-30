6 ways to create a better weekday routine when you’re working from home

Now the dust has settled on as many people as possible working from home, it’s time to figure out how to actually be good at it. Are you struggling to get any work done? Working late into the night for no reason? Just generally miserable? A better routine could fix that. In this extract from ‘The Ultimate Guide to Working from Home’, Grace Paul gives her tips for putting one in place.

Creating the right routine for you

Make your own rules but, for the love of God, if you possibly can, do set a work routine and a post-work routine as this will keep you sane.

1. Set your schedule

Decide what your working days and hours are and tell those you work with. Not only will this help you be more productive, but it will also help you set boundaries with the rest of your team or clients.

2. Write a to-do list

This will help you remain focused and motivated during the day. Personally, I get a real sense of achievement when I tick tasks off as I go.

3. Breaks

Make sure you have regular breaks, including a lunch break and a tea break, just like you would if you were working in an office.

4. Get outside

Leave the house and get some fresh air as it will help break up your day and boost your energy. If you can’t leave your house or don’t have any outside space, move away from your desk and open the windows to allow some fresh air in.

5. Stay connected with others

Working from home may make you feel excluded from the rest of the world so arrange plans for after work, be it in person or virtually. For the latter, you can install apps on your devices such as FaceTime, Houseparty and Zoom.

6. Mark the end of your day

According to a survey by online brand development agency Buffer, the biggest working from home complaint is being unable to unplug at the end of the day. Kristen Shockley, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Georgia, suggests ‘psychological segues’ such as a coffee or a workout to close your working day. Set a small ritual – whatever it takes to tell your brain it’s no longer work time.

‘The Ultimate Guide to Working from Home’ by Grace Paul, published by Sphere, is available on ebook now for £1.99.

