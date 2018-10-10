7 creepy things to see and do on ‘The Making of Harry Potter’ tour

There be magic a-brewin' at the Warner Bros Studio Tour Leavesden – The Making of Harry Potter. This ultimate spooky attraction has gone full-on Halloween, with pumpkins, slime and even wand workshops. Sadly, Potterheads have snapped up all the tickets in advance. So if you've got one, here's a bit of a sneak peek at what to expect. If not, remember to book your 2019 ticket early for next year.

1. Attend a wand workshop...

Wand choreographer Paul Harris demonstrates some wand combat moves in this interactive display. Our attempts came out looking a more Saturday Night Fever than Sectumsempra, though.

2. ...And then duel with Death Eaters

Showing how a crowd scene like the Battle of Hogwarts would have been created, a gaggle (swarm? pod?) of Death Eaters are ready to put you through your new-found combat skills.

The Dark Arts at Warner Bros. Studio Tour

3. Wipe troll snot off your hands

Jars of slimy troll snot, buckets of dribbling drool (of the three-headed dog variety) and pools of silvery unicorn blood are showcased on the tour. Grab a stick and get prodding.

The Dark Arts at Warner Bros. Studio Tour

4. Meet a centaur in the Forbidden Forest

We never imagined that we'd see a centaur's private parts. But then again, no one expected Brexit, did they? The faint of heart might want to avert their eyes when wandering through the mist-filled pathways of the Forbidden Forest. Magorian is here, and it took a whopping seven studio assistants to install him.

5. See the lights dimmed in Diagon Alley

Thanks to some clever lighting gels, Diagon Alley is awash with eerie blue and green this season. Demonstrators are on hand to show you some wand tricks, too.

6. Spot pumpkins in the Great Hall

Over 100 pumpkins float from the ceiling of the Great Hall. Created by head prop maker Pierre Bohanna, they are modelled on those found in Hagrid’s pumpkin patch in ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’. The hall's long tables host a feast of apples, cakes and jelly beans.

The Dark Arts at Warner Bros. Studio Tour

7. Ogle the original Death Eater Costumes

Fact: Voldemort's robes for the film were, in fact, white silk drapes purchased by costume designer Jany Temime in Paris. These were then dyed green and black, to create this snake-like clobber. During production, He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named's followers each wore a unique mask, handmade by the prop making department.

Warner Bros Studio Tour Leavesden – The Making of Harry Potter is open until November 12.

