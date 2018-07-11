8 places in London to get that perfect sunset snap

We all know that person. You know, the one who’s always there in the right place at the right time, phone in hand, ready to snap that epic sunset shot for their Instagram. Well, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Here’s a handy list of sunny spots definitely worth your camera’s attention.

1. Get on the east side of Tower Bridge, look west and get ready for a giant sunset apocalypse:

2. At sunrise or sunset, this view of the London Eye gets all the feels:

3. Go west and hit up Kensington Palace for a right royal sundowner:

4. Some call the dusk view from the Cutty Sark in Greenwich the most ‘boatiful’ (sorry) of all:

5. While you’re in Greenwich, get up the hill to the Observatory for this sunset spectacular:

6. West India Quay station has a sensational view of the city, particularly on a clear night:

7. Take to the waters for an evening sunset spin on the pedalos at Hyde Park:

8. Finally, never forget that Waterloo’s walking bridge looks good 24 hours a day:

This feature was compiled by Rosie Akenhead, with knowledge and pictures from the Time Out Tastemaker Community.