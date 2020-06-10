9 reusable masks created by London makers

Lots of London businesses have pivoted to making masks during lockdown, meaning you can support local creatives and stay safe at the same time. Here are some of the best in town.

These brightly coloured African-print masks are made by London designer Marlene Greaves. Each one is handmade, eco-friendly and limited-edition, as well as fully lined and with nose wire for a personal fit. Adult masks are priced from £6.99 upwards. You can upgrade them with a filter pocket for £2.99 and buy a matching head tie to wear with them, too.

The profits from Taslima K’s camo masks are going to a Covid-19 relief fund. The cotton coverings cost £10 and have a pocket to put a filter in. They’re handmade in London by the socially conscious fashion label.

Unsurprisingly, given their name, these are made in Hackney. They are put together by designer J JS Lee out of donated dead-stock fabric and can take disposable filters. Go for the black and yellow options. The £12 you pay for those also covers the cost of a mask to be given to a vulnerable person.

If bold floral prints are your jam, you might be interested in Isabel Manns’s new cotton masks. The designer’s ateliers have turned their attention from making high-end reversible clothing to sustainably made, minimal waste PPE, with profits going to the NHS. Prices start at £10.

You can choose from a selection of 100 percent natural and 100 percent vibrant fabrics, if you order a face covering from Masks of Hackney. They’re made by a local costumier and cost between £10 and £15, depending on the fabric. Delivery is free in Hackney and Stoke Newington.

Up until recently, Alice Cox’s days involved creating sets for the theatre and events industries. Now she’s turned her creative talents to making masks. She has 30 fabrics for you to choose from, like cute parrot prints and bright floral patterns, and promises non-elastic straps that won’t hurt your ears. Prices range from £10 to £15.

Bananas, manta rays, daisies… the kooky masks from Myth and Ritual cost just £7.50 and are made sustainably. They’re created by Tilly, a lingerie designer in east London, and come with nose wires for a comfortable fit. There’s also a pay it forward option so you can buy one for yourself and donate one to a local charity.

Aeibe’s aesthetic is usually pretty dresses with names like Gelato that you’d probably wear on a weekend to Soho Farmhouse. It’s carried that into its mask designs, which are called things like English Meadow and Herb Garden and are made out of cotton Liberty London fabric (with mask filters from Korea).

There are loads of different masks on Florence Bridge’s website – from bold picnic checks to coral prints – but the most unusual are those inspired by ballet slippers. With a cotton lining and a duchess satin front covering, they come in nine colours including the super light pink of some ballet shoes. They cost £12 and portion of profits goes to @fuelourfrontline.

