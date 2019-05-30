A ’50s-motel-inspired craft bar and kitchen is coming to east London

Inspired by 1950s Americana and/or named after an Elbow song, Fugitive Motel is all-day café-bar that’s opening this Friday (June 7) and bringing coffee, beer and sourdough pizza to the good folk of Bethnal Green.

Quite what is fugitive about it isn’t totally clear (also, it’s not actually a – you know – motel), but the look is Truman-era kitsch: mid-century pastel colours, a Miami-style terrazzo bar counter and an abundance of plants and greenery. There’s space for 140 creative types to get tomato sauce smeared on their MacBook Pros, and beer-lovers are well catered for, with 14 lines offering low-alcohol, no-alcohol and full-fat brews on the same menu for the first time in London. So, no excuse not keep totally focused on your next project, people.

If you manage to escape from your personal workplace chaingang on Friday, head down there and get a free tipple to celebrate the opening between 5pm and 9pm.

Fugitive Motel is at 199 Cambridge Heath Rd, E2 0EU. Opens Fri Jun 7.

Are you a crafty beer-lover? Try London’s best craft beer bars and pubs.