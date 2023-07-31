London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A balcony for sale in south Kensington
Photograph: Next Home Ltd.

A balcony (yep, just a balcony) in Kensington is on sale for £50k

‘I’ve had people approach me about whether the lease would enable them to live in a tent on the terrace’

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

We all know London’s property market is broken but things may have just gotten a whole lot bleaker. There’s now a balcony for sale in South Kensington for £50,000 – and, according to the estate agent, people are jumping at the opportunity. 

The astroturfed terrace is on the third floor of a building in the coveted Stanhope Gardens, close to Gloucester Road tube station. Its current owner, who is based in east London, bought it as an investment and is looking to pass it on to one entrepreneurial buyer.

This absolute steal is being advertised as ‘ideal for individuals looking to expand their property or business portfolio’ or a great place for ‘someone seeking a prestigious central London address, perfect for both business opportunities and recreational purposes’. It’s also close to all the essentials, being ‘only a 20-minute walk from Harrods’! 

In Stanhope Gardens the average property costs £1,388,750, with one room going for an average of £1,006 per month, according to SpareRoom. So it makes sense why people seem to be getting creative with what they want to use the property for. 

‘I’ve had people approach me about whether the lease would enable them to live in a tent on the terrace,’ estate agent Glenn Jacobs of Next Home Ltd told the Evening Standard. ‘It’s been really, really popular. There’s such a shortage [of housing]. I hadn’t even considered that people would look to be more creative in regards to where and how they live.’

Would you consider living in a tent on a terrace if it meant you owned a property in west London? Find out more on the official Rightmove listing here

Listen to ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’, Time Out’s brilliant new podcast.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.