A bar selling ‘the best Guinness outside of Dublin’ is opening near Old Street

Now here’s a bold claim we can get behind. A new bar set to launch in Shoreditch before Christmas plans to pour the best Guinness in town – nay, the best Guinness outside of Dublin. It’s called Nuala Bar and it’s a basement hangout underneath a restaurant of the same name found along the City Road. The bar is modelled on traditional Irish pubs and is decorated with pictures from Dublin’s Guinness archives to reiterate the theme.



Other drinks on the menu include punch and whiskey cocktails overseen by head bartender and Dubliner Lauren Taylor, who used to be found behind the stick at Hawksmoor Spitalfields Bar. Scampi-fried quail’s eggs and potted smokie will be on the bar snack menu, and to further cement the traditional feel, the bar is planning to put on ‘music, craic and Irish devilment’. So what are you waiting for? Go on, go on, go on.

Nuala Bar is set to launch on Tue Dec 12 in the basement of Nuala, 70-74 City Rd, EC1Y 2BJ.

