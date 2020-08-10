Hawkes Cidery will pour its cider down the drain if you don’t come and drink it

How do you like them apples? If the answer is ‘an awful lot’, you better get yourself over to Bermondsey on Thursday (August 13). As Druid Street’s very own cider maker Hawkes is threatening to pour 5,000 pints of its cider down the drain that day.

The stunt is taking place to shine a light on apple wastage in the UK, with the brewery claiming that every second, three-and-half cider pints’ worth of apples are left to rot in the UK. ‘This year we’re making a bold statement, to show the people of the UK how bad apple wastage is in our country,’ said Hawkes founder Simon Wright.

If chucking away 5,000 pints of the good stuff sounds contradictory to the apple-saving message, then you’ll be pleased to learn that Hawkes is urging Londoners to show up to Bermondsey’s Beer Mile, grab a pint glass from Hawkes and fill up for free. You’ll have the opportunity to save the cider from 2pm until 8am on Thursday.

The cider brewery will launch its Apple Donors campaign on the same day, urging people to collect unloved apples from gardens, orchards or local parks and donate them to be made into cider rather than have them go to waste. Hawkes has even created a special mail-in box that can be ordered online before returning filled with your local orchard’s bounty.

Thursday also marks the launch of the cidery’s new This is London cider, made from the collection of apples gathered from last year’s donor drive. It’ll be on the taps of London bars and available for purchase online, with all profits going to Social Orchards, an enterprise bringing fruit trees to deprived London areas. It brings a whole new meaning to getting wasted.

