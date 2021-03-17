A big shot electronic music festival is taking over West London's woodland in September

As we mentioned last week – in truly beautiful prose, written by me – it’s Online Ticket Queue Season here in London. The skies are blue, the trees are getting their leaves back and seemingly every festival is announcing its comeback for 2021.

The pre-sale tickets for tiny Peckham indie festival Gala sold out in a matter of minutes. Defected, an electronic weekender at the Drumsheds, sold out in 90 minutes. Mighty Hoopla sold out in record time.

Now it’s time for a fresh addition to the scene. Waterworks is a brand new festival, due to arrive in Gunnersbury Park on Sat Sept 25. An electronic music utopia, the event actively has no headliners, it’s just a pick’n’mix of some of the best DJs and artists in the game right now – both locally and internationally. Expect appearances from London nights like Adonis and Body Hammer as well as beloved artists like Craig Richards, Ben UFO, Midland, Moxie, Josey Rebelle, Saoirse, Novelist and loads more.

Organisers say they picked Gunnersbury Park because they loved the idea of putting on ‘the sensory experience that proper dance music deserves; unparallelled in London’ in the middle of pretty woodland. They also said they were keen to force East London dance music lovers to get first-hand experience of the exhausting weekly struggle West Londoners face in normal times – having to travel miles across the city each weekend to attend what often ends up being a mediocre birthday party – so that they would finally learn to pick more central meeting points. Only joking, the absolutely did not say that, but they did promise top tier staging and sound. (Something London one-dayers struggle with.)

Can you trust them to deliver? Welllll, we’d say so. Namely because the event’s the work of the people behind Croatia festival Love International and Time Out faves Percolate. (They've been putting on some of London's top underground parties since 2012 – we’ve previously described them as ‘gloriously sweaty dancefloor odysseys’ – launched their own festival in 2017 and have been curating the line-up at Brixton Courtyard during the pandemic.)

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Thurs March 18) and 10 am and cost £49.50 - £59.50.

