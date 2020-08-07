A Black Lives Matter protest this weekend will mark the anniversary of the London riots

People across the world have been holding peaceful protests in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. Large protests took place in central London in June, while many other smaller-scale local demonstrations have continued over the summer.



Now several community and activist groups including Tottenham Rights – The Monitoring Group, Black Lives Matter UK and StopWatch are organising a peaceful protest in Tottenham calling for an end to ‘the over-policing of black communities’. Saturday’s march will take place outside Tottenham police station from 1pm, with speeches from families and campaigners. Attendees are being encouraged to wear masks.





UK Black Lives Matter stand in solidarity with the people of Tottenham.



This Saturday at Tottenham Police Station, a protest against the violence, tasers, searches and cuffing of the racist metropolitan police.



Please come down and show your support pic.twitter.com/6ltWYCzDPs — #BlackLivesMatterUK (@ukblm) August 3, 2020

While many Black Lives Matter marches in London were initially sparked by the tragic death of George Floyd in the US, this protest in Tottenham takes place on the ninth anniversary of the 2011 London riots. The riots were sparked by the death of Mark Duggan, a 29-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer in Tottenham on August 4 2011, resulting in protests and rioting across the country.



Community groups like youth organisation The 4Front Project and local figures like Tottenham-born rapper Wretch 32 are among those calling on people to attend this weekend’s protest. Wretch 32, whose 62-year-old father was Tasered by police inside his home in April, said on Twitter: ‘My family would love to see you at our peaceful protest this Saturday outside Tottenham police station. We have a list of demands that we’ve taken to the higher-ups but want to reiterate them on the ground.’

This weekend’s peaceful protest will take place outside Tottenham police station, 398 High Rd, N17 9JA at 1pm on Saturday August 8.

