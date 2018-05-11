A bloomin’ big wildflower meadow has popped up in St Pancras

It’s nearly time for London to turn into a horticultural hotbed with the RHS Chelsea Flower Show due to hit town on May 22. But there’s no need to wait until then to get your floral fix. In anticipation of the west London flower fest, Pullman Hotel in St Pancras has turned its lobby into a wildflower meadow.

The self-seeded meadow is packed with wild oats, grasses, thistles and flowers, which are all suspended from the ceiling and weave together to create a floral tapestry. It’s all in homage to London’s seventeenth- and eighteenth-century pastoral lands – that was when the area between King’s Cross and Marylebone was all fields and farmland rather than tarmac and traffic.

The exhibition, called ‘Meadow’, is the brainchild of London artist Anna Garforth, who specialises in plant-based artworks and was responsible for the giant ball of moss suspended above St Christopher’s Place last year. While the installation is in place Anna will be leading free flower-pressing workshops where you can select blooms to press and pick up tips on flower-foraging in London, all with botanical cocktails and canapés thrown in.

‘Meadow’ is on show in the lobby at Pullman Hotel in St Pancras (100-110 Euston Rd, NW1 2AJ) until May 28.

Flower-pressing workshops will take place on Tue May 15, 6.30pm-8.30pm, and Thu May 17, 6.30pm-8.30pm. Call 020 7666 9200 to book your place or email natalie.bristow@accor.com.

