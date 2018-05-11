A celebration of Japanese culture is opening in London next month

Japan House, a chic celebration of all things Japanese, is opening in London this June. Housed in a revamped art deco building on Kensington High Street, the new cultural destination is set to feature a gallery, library, events space, shop and restaurant.

Contemporary architect Sou Fujimoto will be kicking things off in the gallery, with ‘Futures of the Future’, running from June 22 to August 5. The exhibition details Fujimoto’s work and experiments for the future, as well as an intriguing ‘Architecture Is Everywhere’ segment in which he discovers architecture in everyday objects.

Elsewhere in Japan House, the library will have a rotating programme curated by bookshelf specialist (that’s a thing, okay?) Yoshitaka Haba, which aims to champion print books in an Insta-obsessed world. For gastronomic delights, you’ll want to check out Akira which will be serving up authentic Japanese cuisine (and original cocktails).

The Shop at Japan House will feature a range of Japanese art, crafts, design, technology, homewares, fashion and stationery, so you can take a slice of artisanal Japan home with you.

Entry to Japan House is free, so there’s no reason not to drop by and sample a taste of Japan. No passport required.

Japan House opens to the public on June 22 at 101-111 Kensington High St. For more information, visit www.japanhouselondon.uk.

