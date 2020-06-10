A celebrity fashion stylist’s guide to doing a lockdown wardrobe clear-out

Welcome to our series where, each week, we get experts to find solutions to your lockdown problems. Send yours to kate.lloyd@timeout.com and we’ll try to get you an answer. In this instalment: clearing out your wardrobe.

Laura from Brixton says:

‘I was going to use lockdown as a chance to do a wardrobe clear-out, but let’s just say... that has not happened. Any tips for how to do it in a calm, quick and successful manner?’

Joey Bevan, celebrity fashion stylist, says:

‘First up, I would advise purchasing some tubs or boxes to store the out-of-season items in. I use old storage tubs and vintage suitcases that sit on top of my wardrobe. By doing this you’ll have extra room for in-season pieces – and there’s nothing more exciting than discovering items you forgot about when you come to switch over seasons!

‘I would suggest sectioning the garments into piles, blocking together items such as casual shirts, smart shirts, jeans, bottoms etc. Once everything is in piles, it’s a task of trying everything on. I am a believer that 40 percent of our wardrobe, we don’t wear. Try the items on and ask yourself, do you feel comfortable, happy or excited wearing this? If it doesn’t create a feeling, get rid! Set aside a ‘must go’ pile which you can donate to charity. Letting go of items is always a hard task but I always think, If you haven’t worn it in the last two years and if it doesn’t go with at least five items in your wardrobe then it has to go.

‘Once you’ve tried on everything, start to place items back into your wardrobe in a strategic way. Is it an all-year-rounder? Which season is it for: winter, spring, summer or autumn? Is it an an everyday item or for smarter styling? What colours does it co-ordinate with? Use these questions to section off the space.

‘Accessories should be stored in individual boxes. Those Christmas and birthday gift boxes are perfect for this and you are recycling by using them, too.

‘When you are done, you should have an organised, gorgeous rainbow of clothes that makes your life so much easier and less stressful when getting ready!’

Joey Bevan appears on BBC One’s ‘You Are What You Wear’ from Thu Jun 11, 8pm.

