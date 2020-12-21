A Charli XCX super fan gives their tips on stanning from a distance

Art Doherty has been obsessed with Charli XCX for four years. They give their three top tips for being a far-away fan

It's been a weird year for music fans: no gigs means no chance to see your favourite artists in the flesh. How do you still show support when you can’t do it IRL? One stan gives their tips...

1. Show up for them

‘I stayed up until 3am to watch Charli’s album-release party on Zoom. My friends did too and we all dressed up. I was sitting in the living room with my dogs wearing the same crazy metallic eyeliner Charli wears and a sparkly crop top. I dyed my hair blue for it.’

2. Open your wallet

‘Charli did a Boiler Room set that was a charity fundraiser for homelessness in LA and she brought out an exclusive merchandise range especially. I bought two T-shirts. When she brought out “Vroom Vroom” on vinyl I got a copy of it, too.’

3. Get busy on your socials

‘A lot of K-pop stans reply to popular tweets with an edited video of their favourite K-pop idol to promote them. Some Beliebers load up Justin Bieber’s music on Spotify and play his songs on mute so he gets higher streaming numbers.’

