A cocktail bar is opening at the top of The Gherkin

If you’re lucky, you may have already raised a glass at the top of the Gherkin. The space occupying floors 39 and 40 of this wonder of the London skyline has been dedicated to fine drinking and dining for a while, although only for exclusive and private parties. Now, the light-filled floors are being transformed into a restaurant and a bar fully open to the public, so you can sink drinks up in the clouds far more freely.

From Friday July 13, Iris Bar will be open daily from 11am to 11pm up on floor 40. With Searcys still running the show, you can expect an impressive list of fizz when toasting the London skyline. But the bar will also be home to cocktails inspired by the 360-degree views. Drink a Jack the Ripper (it’s pretty much a bloody mary), a Little White Bird inspired by Kensington Gardens or a Queen’s Tobacco Dock, a drink with tobacco in the list of ingredients.

Don’t get completely giddy at the prospect of gliding up the Gherkin at cocktail o’clock – you’ll still have to book ahead for your chance at sky-high drinking. But that’s hardly a dill-breaker, as far as we’re concerned.

Iris Bar opens on floor 40 of The Gherkin on Friday July 13.

Discover more London bars with brilliant views.

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.