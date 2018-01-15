A Creme Egg ‘camp’ is popping up in Old Street

Take a break from frantically cracking open Creme Eggs in search of a white choccy one. Something new is afoot. To celebrate what Cadbury’s is calling ‘Creme Egg Hunting Season’, a Creme Egg camp is popping up for five super-sweet weeks in Old Street.

Just feast your eyes on this map:

Billing itself as a ‘secret woodland hideaway’, the camp will open on Friday January 19. It will feature a forest, a campfire kitchen and a tree house. A tree house in Old Street!

Entry is £5, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to youth charity The Prince’s Trust. Included in the ticket price is your choice of one eggy treat from the camp. There are four on offer: Creme Egg cookie, Creme Egg cake, a Creme Egg toastie (literally melted Creme Egg in a toasted sandwich) and a Creme Egg ‘fongoo’: that’s hot melted Creme Egg with breadsticks or fruit for dipping. Sadly you can’t buy more treats on top, so don’t do something boring like getting the cookie. Go for the fongoo, of course. From January 19, it’s official: Easter is upon us.

The Creme Egg Camp will be open Fri Jan 19-Feb 18 at 288 Old St, EC1V 9LA.

