London's best chocolate shops

July 2019: We’ve added Le Chocolat Alain Ducasse, an exclusive choc boutique run in tandem with Le Café Alain Ducasse. Find them both under the arches on Coal Drops Yard, near King’s Cross station.

We’re a city of chocolate connoisseurs – and London’s got the shops to sate even the fussiest devourers of the good stuff. From purist-pleasing, super-dark chocolates and cream-filled white varieties, to highly artful creations and soul-warming hot chocs for frosty winter days, London’s chocolatiers absolutely raise the bar when it comes to cacao. Scroll down for our list of the city's best. Think we've missed a great chocolate shop in London? Use the comments box below or tweet your suggestions.