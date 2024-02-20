The BBC is airing a devastating new documentary about Sarah Everard

‘Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice’ looks at the Met’s investigation of the murder

The murder of Sarah Everard by an off-duty police officer in March, 2021, shook London – and Londoners – to the core.

The shockwaves from the 33-year-old’s brutal death at the hands of Wayne Couzens, a serving police officer, still reverberate, with public trust in the Metropolitan Police plummeting since the crime and the subsequent handling of the Clapham Common vigil in Everard’s memory. Recent polling shows that only four percent of young women in London have a high level of trust in the Met.

A new documentary, ‘Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice’, will air on BBC One and promises to shine new light on the crime and its bitter fallout.



The 60-minute programme will look into the 33-year-old London marketing executive’s murder and expose ‘how this devastating crime unfolded’.

The production team has had Sarah Everard’s parents to call on in its research. They’ve expressed their hope that the doc will ‘contribute to the ongoing dialogue’ around violence against women’ and the policing of these kinds of cases.

‘They hope that it will bring increased focus to issues of women’s safety, and abuse of power by police and others in positions of authority,’ says the BBC.

‘The murder of Sarah Everard sent shockwaves across the country and ignited an urgent conversation about police failings and violence against women and girls,’ says Emma Loach, BBC lead commissioning editor for documentaries.

Also lending their voices to this bleak but critical London story will be the senior investigating officer on the case, the prosecuting barrister and Everard’s local MP.



The programme will air on BBC One and iPlayer.