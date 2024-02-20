London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice
Photograph: BBC

The BBC is airing a devastating new documentary about Sarah Everard

‘Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice’ looks at the Met’s investigation of the murder

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
Advertising

The murder of Sarah Everard by an off-duty police officer in March, 2021, shook London – and Londoners – to the core.

The shockwaves from the 33-year-old’s brutal death at the hands of Wayne Couzens, a serving police officer, still reverberate, with public trust in the Metropolitan Police plummeting since the crime and the subsequent handling of the Clapham Common vigil in Everard’s memory. Recent polling shows that only four percent of young women in London have a high level of trust in the Met.  

A new documentary, ‘Sarah Everard: The Search For Justice’, will air on BBC One and promises to shine new light on the crime and its bitter fallout.

The  60-minute programme will look into the 33-year-old London marketing executive’s murder and expose ‘how this devastating crime unfolded’.

The production team has had Sarah Everard’s parents to call on in its research. They’ve expressed their hope that the doc will ‘contribute to the ongoing dialogue’ around violence against women’ and the policing of these kinds of cases.

‘They hope that it will bring increased focus to issues of women’s safety, and abuse of power by police and others in positions of authority,’ says the BBC.

‘The murder of Sarah Everard sent shockwaves across the country and ignited an urgent conversation about police failings and violence against women and girls,’ says Emma Loach, BBC lead commissioning editor for documentaries. 

Also lending their voices to this bleak but critical London story will be the senior investigating officer on the case, the prosecuting barrister and Everard’s local MP.

The programme will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.