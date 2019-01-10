A door-to-door Aperol spritz service is set to brighten Blue Monday in London

Blue Monday – statistically the saddest day in the calendar – will be turning bright orange this year, as a door-to-door spritz service comes to London. Yes, that’s right – Aperol spritz delivered direct to your front door.

Starting from Monday January 21 and continuing its good work on Tuesday January 22, an ‘Aperol-ivery’ van will be tearing around the streets of London with complimentary drop-offs for those who sign up online. The mini-van, complete with a bartender, will be visiting lucky Londoners’ homes from 4pm until 10pm, serving up two Aperol Spritzes (a cocktail made from Aperol – a bitter orange Italian aperitif – prosecco and soda) fresh from the van’s very own bar.

So-called Blue Monday is said to be the gloomiest day of the year due to post-Christmas melancholy, cold weather and financial woes – but an Aperol-ivery is totally free and festive AF, so we say pop that prosecco!

Simply apply at www.aperolivery.com to enter a ballot and be in with a chance of receiving a very special caller at your door. Blue what, now?

