News / Drinking

A door-to-door Aperol spritz service is set to brighten Blue Monday in London

By Laura Richards Posted: Thursday January 10 2019, 2:53pm

aperolivery, aperol van

Blue Monday – statistically the saddest day in the calendar – will be turning bright orange this year, as a door-to-door spritz service comes to London. Yes, that’s right – Aperol spritz delivered direct to your front door. 

Starting from Monday January 21 and continuing its good work on Tuesday January 22, an ‘Aperol-ivery’ van will be tearing around the streets of London with complimentary drop-offs for those who sign up online. The mini-van, complete with a bartender, will be visiting lucky Londoners’ homes from 4pm until 10pm, serving up two Aperol Spritzes (a cocktail made from Aperol – a bitter orange Italian aperitif – prosecco and soda) fresh from the van’s very own bar. 

So-called Blue Monday is said to be the gloomiest day of the year due to post-Christmas melancholy, cold weather and financial woes – but an Aperol-ivery is totally free and festive AF, so we say pop that prosecco!    

Simply apply at www.aperolivery.com to enter a ballot and be in with a chance of receiving a very special caller at your door. Blue what, now? 

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.  

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Laura Richards

Laura is Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest