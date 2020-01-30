A dotty interactive Lego playground has landed in King’s Cross

Calling all kids, big kids and, tbh, anyone who just needs a colourful wake-up call from their January slump. Artist Camille Walala and Lego have teamed up to create a pop-up installation in King’s Cross’s Coal Drops Yard – and it’s a dotty, delightful playground of colour.

Proving that childhood dreams can come true, ‘House of Dots’ features a ball pit, a massive slide, a disco and more, all built into a shipping container ‘house’, themed around the spotty motif. When inside, you’ll be able to design dotty jewellery, dance in the dotty disco, climb around a dotty kitchen set and – obviously – take a hell of a lot of pictures.

It’s all in aid of Lego’s new DOTS range: a 2D, tile-based version of the much-loved creative brick.

You can spot (ahem) House of Dots from now until Sunday (February 2), entrance is free and we've got an exclusive release of tickets for Time Out readers' here (snap 'em up quick!).

Not since Yayoi Kusama’s Insta-omnipotent circles has London been given such a dotty treat.

