A fairytale mushroom house is up for sale in London

Magic and whimsy aren’t things you regularly chance upon in London’s housing market - 70s brutalism hit us hard. That was until this cosy, two-storey mushroom-shaped home went up for sale.

The Georgian, Grade II listed house was formerly used as lodgings for the gatekeeper and staff of the Chilts House Estate, and sits within Woodside Park, in a large, 355sq ft re-wilded garden, filled with butterflies and bees.

With its central double brick chimney and wood beams, it goes hard on the Hobbit-core aesthetic. Covering 714sq ft, there’s plenty of space for a small family, offering a main kitchen and reception room and two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. It even has underfloor heating for when the cold weather returns. The way it's constructed also means it stays nice and cool in summer too. Is there anything this mushroom can’t do?

Good thing you asked. The house, which has been listed for £350,000 is classed as a commercial live/work space. So, any new residents will need to operate a business from there. Oh, and there’s the added cost of ground rent, currently fixed at £12,500 a year. And it’s only available to cash buyers…

Hvae a look around the property here.

Magic wands at the ready?

