A festival celebrating the Moon is landing in London this month – here’s everything you need to know

A festival about the Moon? In London? Never heard of it.

That’s because it’s brand new. It’s London’s first ever fest dedicated to all things lunar and it will have lift-off this week in Woolwich.



What’s it all for?



Saturday (July 20) will be the fiftieth anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, and this ode to the orb of the night has been in the works since 2018 to mark the occasion. It may have been half a century since Aldrin and Armstrong arrived there (whether you believe it happened or not) but we’re still fascinated by that pockmarked ball of rock.

Will there be a lot of Moon worship?

Can’t have a Moon Festival without a touch of mysticism! Look out for a keynote speech by author Margaret Atwood, a talk on the witch covens up and down the country that worship the Moon and a carnivalesque opening street party in General Gordon Square.

Got it. What else is happening?

There’s a ‘Vibe Under the Moon’ club night, Moon-inspired poetry, moonlit yoga and a storytelling performance set to the sound of a theremin. To top it all off, the National Maritime Museum is throwing the Moon Festival’s free grand finale party – a night of science, fantasy, conspiracies and fashion influenced by (you guessed it) the Moon.



Anything else I should know?

Yep. Mercury is in retrograde. Only the light of the Moon can save you now!

Various London locations. Fri Jul 19-Jul 26. Prices vary. Get discount tickets here.

