Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right A flower-filled phone box and gin ‘portal’ has popped up in London
News / Drinking

A flower-filled phone box and gin ‘portal’ has popped up in London

By Laura Richards Posted: Thursday March 28 2019, 1:18pm

hendricks gin portal

Yes, you read that right. A traditional red phone box has popped up in central London that perhaps isn’t quite so traditional after all. According to its creators, Hendrick’s Gin, this flower-covered phone box is acting as a ‘portal’ to ‘simpler and less connected times’. I mean, everything is simpler when there’s gin involved, right? 

The phone box based in Soho Square has arrived to coincide with the launch of Hendrick’s Gin’s brand-new expression, Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice Gin – a spirit made using all kinds of floral botanicals associated with summer blooms.  

Those inquisitive Londoners who step inside the gin box – which is in Soho and open to the public for one day only – will be rewarded with a sample of the brand-new tipple, plus a further drink made with the summer-ready gin and a flower to take away with them after. And in case you’re feeling a bit curious by what’s actually inside that phone box, well, here’s a sneak peak into the ‘tasting room’... 

hendrick's phone box

Now, just imagine how trippy it’ll look in there once you have a gin in your system.

The Hendrick’s Floral Phone Box and Tasting Room is open to the public in Soho Square on Friday March 29, midday-9pm. 

Find more hangouts for flower fans in our list of London’s best blossom bars.  

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Laura Richards

Laura is Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest