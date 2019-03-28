A flower-filled phone box and gin ‘portal’ has popped up in London

Yes, you read that right. A traditional red phone box has popped up in central London that perhaps isn’t quite so traditional after all. According to its creators, Hendrick’s Gin, this flower-covered phone box is acting as a ‘portal’ to ‘simpler and less connected times’. I mean, everything is simpler when there’s gin involved, right?

The phone box based in Soho Square has arrived to coincide with the launch of Hendrick’s Gin’s brand-new expression, Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice Gin – a spirit made using all kinds of floral botanicals associated with summer blooms.

Those inquisitive Londoners who step inside the gin box – which is in Soho and open to the public for one day only – will be rewarded with a sample of the brand-new tipple, plus a further drink made with the summer-ready gin and a flower to take away with them after. And in case you’re feeling a bit curious by what’s actually inside that phone box, well, here’s a sneak peak into the ‘tasting room’...

Now, just imagine how trippy it’ll look in there once you have a gin in your system.

The Hendrick’s Floral Phone Box and Tasting Room is open to the public in Soho Square on Friday March 29, midday-9pm.

