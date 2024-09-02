A Formula 1 exhibition has just launched in London: everything you need to know about location, duration and ticket prices

Whether cars are zooming through Monaco, accelerating around Silverstone or circling Spa-Francorchamps, Formula 1’s collection of tracks around the world has made it the most iconic motorsports competition out there. Most of the time, fans only get to catch a quick glimpse as cars whizz past at lightning speed. But now, there’s an exhibition that allows F1 fanatics to get up close and personal with F1 vehicles and their history.

The popular exhibition has already stopped by Madrid, Vienna and Toronto, and this autumn it’s London’s turn. It launched on August 23 and is sticking around until the end of this year.

So, rev your engines, here’s everything you need to know about the Formula 1 exhibition in London.

Where is the F1 exhibition in London?

You can find the immersive Formula 1 exhibition at the ExCel Centre at Royal Victoria Dock.

How long will the F1 exhibition be in London?

It’s only visiting London for a short period of time and is due to close on December 31.

How much is the F1 experience in London?

Adult tickets for the show start at £25 and go up to £35.50 at peak times. A VIP ticket, which includes fast track entry and exclusive merchandise, will cost you around £75.50. You can get your hands on tickets here.

What is included in the experience?

The website says that the experience lasts around 90 minutes minimum, but you can stretch it out for as long as you like (within the times on your ticket). You’ll see cars of F1 past and present close up as well us previously unseen footage, photography and historic memorabilia.

There’s also a factory-themed room featuring insight into how an F1 car comes to life and an immersive room showing the 74-year history of the racing institution.

