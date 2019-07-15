A free Disney musicals pop-up is coming to Covent Garden next week

Last summer, Disney launched a pop-up ‘experience’ in Covent Garden offering fans the opportunity to interact with a series of fun installations themed around its West End musicals, ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Aladdin’.

This year it’s back, and with back-up: ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Aladdin’ (in its final West End summer) are returning, but this time they’ll be joined by events and experiences based around ‘Mary Poppins’ (which comes back to the West End this autumn) and a little show called ‘Frozen’ (running on Broadway and arriving in London next year).

The exact line-up changes on a daily basis, but hourly introductions to the shows’ movement, music and costumes feature heavily, alongside occasional live performances, plus installations such as a ‘Mary Poppins’ spelling challenge, a ‘Lion King’ VR experience and a ‘Frozen’ ‘photo moment’ that will presumably be Instagram-tastic. (Somewhat inevitably can also buy tickets to all the West End shows, except ‘Frozen’).

Disney in the West End Summer Pop-Up is at 21 Long Acre, WC2E 9LD. Tue Jul 23-Sep 1, Mon-Sat 10.30am-7pm, Sun 11am-5pm. Daily listings can be found at www.disneyonstage.co.uk.

