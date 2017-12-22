Top 10 West End theatre shows in London
Our guide to the best theatre shows hitting the London's West End right now
Here's where to find out about the best West End theatre shows in London. Our critics pick their top ten theatre shows on in the West End, featuring anything from London musicals to the best children's theatre shows.
We'll be updating this page as new, great West End shows open, so keep checking back as our critics refresh their choices. And if you want to look further afield for great shows, don't forget our pick of the best new theatre openings this month.
The best West End theatre shows
The Phantom of the Opera
I’m not sure any show ‘deserves’ to be the most successful entertainment event of all time, but I’ll hand it to ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ – it still works hard for its audience…
Wicked
This stylish and bombastic musical still delivers…
Les Miserables
If the second longest running show in the West End was looking a little tired, a rejuvenating orchestral facelift was just what the doctor ordered…
42nd Street
A warm, glitzy blast of old Broadway glamour
The Book of Mormon
‘South Park’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s Broadway-munching musical continues to shock in London. Although, truth be told, the strapping young Latter Day Saints missionaries are as cartoonish as any ‘South Park’ character, with the endearing alpha-male woodenness of the ‘Team America’ puppets. In other words, they are loveable, well-intentioned idiots, traversing the globe like groups of pious meerkats, convinced they can convert the heathen through sheer politeness.
Matilda the Musical
'My mummy says I'm a miracle,' lisps a pampered mini-me at a purgatorial kiddies' birthday party at the outset of this delicious, treacly-dark family show. The obnoxious ma and pa of its titular, gifted, pint-sized heroine are not, of course, quite so doting. But 'Matilda' must be making its creators, playwright Dennis Kelly and comedian-songsmith Tim Minchin, a very pair of proud parents.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie review
‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ is a burst of joy in the heart of the West End…
Ink
Exclusive: Rupert Murdoch triumphs in West End stunner!
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Harry Potter's West End debut somehow lives up to all the hype
