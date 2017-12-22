Top 10 West End theatre shows in London

Here's where to find out about the best West End theatre shows in London. Our critics pick their top ten theatre shows on in the West End, featuring anything from London musicals to the best children's theatre shows.

We'll be updating this page as new, great West End shows open, so keep checking back as our critics refresh their choices. And if you want to look further afield for great shows, don't forget our pick of the best new theatre openings this month.

RECOMMENDED: your complete guide to West End theatre shows