A giant gingerbread chalet just appeared inside a London pub

By Laura Richards Posted: Wednesday November 6 2019, 5:25pm

the gun, gingerbread chalet
Photograph: The Gun

To the London pubs who consider sticking an urn of tepid mulled wine on the bar as embracing the festive season, The Gun in Spitalfields laughs in your rosy-cheeked face. The pub has gone all out with a very individual winter installation – a life-sized chalet made from gingerbread. 

The biscuity building is built from edible bricks, has an advent calendar and is set to be lit up like a Christmas tree throughout winter. You can even eat its snowflakes. And best of all, punters will be able to dine inside it (if snacking on this festive structure doesn’t suffice).    

The Gun's gingerbread chalet

Photograph: The Gun

The chalet will be part of a wider winter woodland theme that launches at the pub on Tuesday November 12 and stays in place until February. The look will be accompanied by a menu of cockle-warming dishes inspired by the woodland – including a black forest gateau – as well as a new cocktail menu with vermouth at its centre. Sip on a Spiced Route Revolver, filled with rum and spices, or the Two Smoking Barrels, with honey, spices and plenty of booze. 

The gun's winter chalet

Photograph: The Gun

Oh, and don’t worry: the pub will be serving mulled wine this winter, too. 

Get to grips with the gingerbread chalet from Tue Nov 12 at The Gun, 54 Brushfield St, E1 6AG. 

