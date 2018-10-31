A giant mural of Michelle Obama has appeared in Brixton

Love Michelle Obama? Then head to Brixton, where everyone’s favourite (former) First Lady has been given a larger-than-life London tribute by street artist Dreph. The 30-foot mural on Dorrell Place marks the launch of her autobiography, ‘Becoming’. On completing it, Dreph shared a picture on Instagram along with some personal thoughts about Michelle. No, you’re crying.

Rumour has it that Mrs O will be visiting London before the end of the year to host a signing. Hopefully she’ll have time to swing by south London for a selfie with her self(ie).

