News / City Life

A giant mural of Michelle Obama has appeared in Brixton

By Samantha Willis Posted: Wednesday October 31 2018, 11:49am

A giant mural of Michelle Obama has appeared in Brixton

Love Michelle Obama? Then head to Brixton, where everyone’s favourite (former) First Lady has been given a larger-than-life London tribute by street artist Dreph. The 30-foot mural on Dorrell Place marks the launch of her autobiography, ‘Becoming’. On completing it, Dreph shared a picture on Instagram along with some personal thoughts about Michelle. No, you’re crying.

View this post on Instagram

I recently teamed up with @penguinukbooks, to mark the forthcoming release of Becoming, the autobiography of @MichelleObama. Michelle Obama is an inspiration to many as she continues to use her voice to speak on pressing societal issues that are close to her heart, particularly issues that affect young people within our global community. She encourages us to realise our own potential through the numerous initiatives that she leads such as quality education for girls and healthy living. I feel that it's important for us all to have visible, relatable and progressive people to model ourselves on and to see ourselves reflected in. Michelle Obama is always open in giving us an insight into what it looks like to push through and forge our own paths. With my recent 'You Are Enough' series I painted 10 portraits around London in celebration of black women who are doing extraordinary things. For me Michelle Obama is the ultimate embodiment of ‘You Are Enough'. . Thanks to @BrixtonDesignTrail & @MarksAndSpencer for their support. #michelleobama #iambecoming . 📍Dorrel Place, Brixton, South London.

A post shared by Neequaye Dreph Dsane 🇬🇧 🇬🇭 (@dreph_) on

Rumour has it that Mrs O will be visiting London before the end of the year to host a signing. Hopefully she’ll have time to swing by south London for a selfie with her self(ie).

Love London? Sign up here to get Time Out tips in your inbox every week.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Samantha Willis

Samantha Willis is social media editor at Time Out. She's always on two percent batt and once got hit by a tractor in London. Follow her on Instagram @samanthawillis.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest