Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right A herd of goats has taken over this Welsh seaside town now that its people are all indoors
News / Weird & Wonderful

A herd of goats has taken over this Welsh seaside town now that its people are all indoors

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Tuesday March 31 2020, 11:57am

Wild goats in Wales
Photograph: Shutterstock

While communities around the world try to cope with life in lockdown, some people are loving it. And by people, I mean goats. 

A herd of mountain goats has been tempted into a Welsh seaside town now that it’s so calm and peaceful with its residents in lockdown.

Usually the goats hang out in the hills above Llandudno in Wales, UK, but rather than stay home like the rest of us, the animals have taken the opportunity to run riot around the town’s empty streets. 

They’re running around in large groups, eating hedges, snacking on people’s flowers. 

They’re not practising social distancing.

This looks a lot like a party, not a trip out for essential supplies. 

The police have got involved (really), but the internet is on the side of the goats. Because, if we can’t be outside larking about, it’s nice to know that these jolly creatures can. 

Not frolicking around like a Llandudno goat? Here are 50 things to do when you’re bored at home.

Advertising
Advertising

Latest news

    More news