A herd of goats has taken over this Welsh seaside town now that its people are all indoors

While communities around the world try to cope with life in lockdown, some people are loving it. And by people, I mean goats.

A herd of mountain goats has been tempted into a Welsh seaside town now that it’s so calm and peaceful with its residents in lockdown.

the goats rampaging around lockdown Llandudno are a true inspiration pic.twitter.com/bfDz8yL3sx — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) March 31, 2020

Usually the goats hang out in the hills above Llandudno in Wales, UK, but rather than stay home like the rest of us, the animals have taken the opportunity to run riot around the town’s empty streets.

Llandudno mountain Goats enjoying the quiet times by invading the streets 😂 pic.twitter.com/wAHciQJCS1 — Stewart Maher (@Chunkwithcrohns) March 31, 2020

They’re running around in large groups, eating hedges, snacking on people’s flowers.

They know exactly what they’re doing. Have some lunch from a bush and then go for a lie down in the churchyard pic.twitter.com/naUH7YPBbK — Andrew Stuart (@AndrewStuart) March 30, 2020

They’re not practising social distancing.

This looks a lot like a party, not a trip out for essential supplies.

The police have got involved (really), but the internet is on the side of the goats. Because, if we can’t be outside larking about, it’s nice to know that these jolly creatures can.

