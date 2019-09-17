A hologram of Whitney Houston is going on tour next spring

First, there was Tupac. Then there was Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly. Soon, Abba are joining the gang.

But, as the great woman once sang, there can be miracles when you believe. And now, the latest music icon to join the possibly-entertaining-possibly-terrifying new trend that is hologram tours is the late, great powerhouse vocal maestro herself, Whitney Houston.

Plugging into the electrical supply at venues around the UK and Ireland next spring, the tour – which will feature a live band and IRL human backing dancers – will take in 12 dates, eventually landing at the Eventim Apollo on March 10.

‘A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a “wow factor” that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come,’ says Whitney’s sister and former manager Pat Houston of the experience. And, safe to say, you’re not likely to forget this evening in a while.

So if you’ll always love the iconic warbler, and you wanna go out for the evening and dance with somebody, then keep your eyes peeled as tickets for the tour (which cost between £45-£70) go on sale 9am Friday (September 20).

It’s not right, but it’s okay.

Stay up to date with the great and good of London gigs with Time Out’s dedicated music section.