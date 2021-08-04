Dance wunderkind James Cousins is coming to town, and his company has its collective sights set on Battersea Arts Centre. If you live in the vicinity you might want to cover your ears, as he’s promising nothing less than ‘an explosive celebration of life and dance in the rooms, rooftops and secret stairways of Battersea Arts Centre’.

The show, called ‘We Are As Gods’ looks set to be a really full-on, gigantic immersive performance, channeling a clubby atmosphere that’s going to take over the entire building’s maze-like layout. Much like at theatre shows put on by the likes of Punchdrunk, you’ll be able to wander around, taking in all the lights and sound in whatever order you please. Local food and drink will be available on the rooftop and, and after each performance, guests will be treated to an after-party with a DJ in the spectacular Grand Hall.

The soundtrack will involve poetry by south London's Sabrina Mahfouz and music courtesy of producer Torben Lars Sylvest. Mixed by sound designer Pär Carlsson, it will no doubt end up being something a bit special, as it features all kinds of genres, including classical and grime.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday August 6. They're pay-what-you-like, but the suggested price is £25. Book here.

Battersea Arts Centre, SW11 5TN. Oct 6-10.

