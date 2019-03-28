Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right The best new theatre shows opening in London April 2019

The best new theatre shows opening in London April 2019

Top Girls, National Theatre, 2019
By Andrzej Lukowski |
The best new theatre shows, plays and musicals coming to London this month, as recommended by our critics, plus a round-up of the best previously reviewed transfers moving to the West End or elsewhere.

London's top ten new theatre shows

10
Night of the Living Dead, 1968
Theatre, Interactive

Night of the Living Dead Live

icon-location-pin Pleasance Theatre, Lower Holloway
icon-calendar

‘Night of the Living Dead Live’ is, naturally, a live version of ‘Night of the Living Dead’, George A Romero’s cult 1968 horror film. The movie has often been interpreted as a satire on American consumer society and you should brace for a tongue-in-cheek take on the zombie flick, which we're told should walk the line ‘between the horrific and the hysterical’. 

9
Man of La Mancha, 2019, Kelsey Grammar
Theatre, Musicals

Man of La Mancha

icon-location-pin London Coliseum, Covent Garden
icon-calendar

Opera fans might harrumph, but the ENO is continuing its quixotic forays into the world of musical theatre with this vintage historical musical. Inspired by the classic story of Don Quixote, 'Man of La Mancha' is best known for songbook standard 'Dream the Impossible Dream'.  'Frasier' star Kelsey Grammer will play Cervantes, starring alongside Australian operatic soprano Danielle de Niese, who's made waves for her glamorous, scene-stealing performance style. 

8
The Half God of Rainfall, Kiln Theatre, Inua Ellams
Theatre, Drama

The Half God of Rainfall

icon-location-pin Kiln Theatre, Kilburn
icon-calendar

The Greek and Nigerian gods clash, to whimsical effect, in this poetic new drama from Inua Ellams. Rakie Ayola stars as Modupe, an extraordinary beautiful woman who attracts the unwanted attention of both pantheons, and has a half-Nigerian, half-Olympian son with prodigious skills at basketball. Nancy Medina directs.

7
Pah-La, Royal Court, 2019
Theatre, Drama

Pah-La

icon-location-pin Royal Court Theatre, Belgravia
icon-calendar

This play by Indian writer Abhishek Majumdar was abruptly brought to public attention in early 2018 after the playwright complained that the Royal Court had pulled it for fear of offending the Chinese government. The Court deny this and clearly everything is now going ahead cozily, but it's not surprising that ‘Pah-La’ caused some nervousness: it’s about an exiled Tibetan nun who takes the decision to self-immolate. 

6
The Crucible, Yard Theatre, 2019
Theatre, Drama

The Crucible

icon-location-pin The Yard Theatre, Hackney Wick
icon-calendar

In its short-ish lifetime The Yard has established a formiddable reputation as a new writing and experimental theatre powerhouse, but it’s never revived a classic before. That changes as Jay Miller helms this new take on Arthur Miller’s classic ‘The Crucible’, which will feature a female-led cast, including Caoilfhionn Dunne as troubled hero John Procter.

5
Top Girls, National Theatre, 2019
Theatre, Drama

Top Girls

icon-location-pin National Theatre, South Bank
icon-calendar

‘Top Girls’ is probably Caryl Churchill’s most famous play, a powerful, troubling, Thatcher-era interrogation of the relationship between ambition and feminism that follows businesswoman Marlene as she struggles to separate her humble past from successful present. Lyndsey Turner directs a cast headed by Katherine Kingsley.

4
Sweet Charity, Donmar 2019
Theatre, Musicals

Sweet Charity

icon-location-pin Donmar Warehouse, Covent Garden
icon-calendar

Outgoing Donmar artistic director Josie Rourke checks out of her job with a big song and dance number: her final production before Michael Longhurst takes over will be a revival of the classic Cy Coleman musical ‘Sweet Charity’. Anne-Marie Duff stars as the big-hearted, unlucky-in-love Charity Hope Valentine.

3
<meta charset="utf-8" /><p><span>Sally Field, Jenna Coleman, Colin Morgan and Bill Pullman</span></p>
Theatre, Drama

All My Sons

icon-location-pin Old Vic, Southwark
icon-calendar

A remarkably heavyweight cast of Sally Field, Bill Pullman, Jenna Coleman and Colin Morgan star in 'All My Sons’ - Arthur Miller’s shattering tragedy about a family in post-war America, poisioned by the guilt of the patriarch who betrayed them.

2
Maggie Smith, The Lady in the Van, 2016 Oscar predictions
Theatre, Drama

A German Life

icon-location-pin Bridge Theatre, Bermondsey
icon-calendar

Twelve years after announcing her retirement from the stage, Dame Maggie Smith returns to star in  ‘A German Life’, a new one-woman play by the veteran playwright Christopher Hampton about Brunhilde Pomsel, Joseph Goebbels's secretary, who only testified about her experience working for him shortly before her death in 2017. 

1
Three Sisters, Almeida, 2019
Theatre, Drama

Three Sisters

icon-location-pin Almeida Theatre, Barnsbury
icon-calendar

Actor Patsy Ferran and director Rebecca Frecknall proved to be a dream team with last year’s Almeida West End transfer 'Summer & Smoke'. So we have sky high expectations as the two reunite for Cordelia Lynn’s rewrite of Chekhov's 'Three Sisters'. She’ll star alongside Pearl Chanda and Ria Zmitrowicz as a trio of disaffected siblings dreaming of escape from rural exile.

Recommended transfers

London
Theatre, Drama

Ghost Stories

icon-location-pin Lyric Hammersmith, Hammersmith
icon-calendar

Back to make London wet itself once again, Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman’s ‘Ghost Stories’ is back

