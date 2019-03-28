The best new theatre shows opening in London April 2019
The best new theatre shows, plays and musicals coming to London this month, as recommended by our critics, plus a round-up of the best previously reviewed transfers moving to the West End or elsewhere.
For more festive shows this month, check out our round-up of best Christmas shows.
Also check out our latest theatre reviews.
And if you need somewhere to stay, see the best hotels near the West End.
RECOMMENDED: Find the best West End theatre shows.
London's top ten new theatre shows
Night of the Living Dead Live
‘Night of the Living Dead Live’ is, naturally, a live version of ‘Night of the Living Dead’, George A Romero’s cult 1968 horror film. The movie has often been interpreted as a satire on American consumer society and you should brace for a tongue-in-cheek take on the zombie flick, which we're told should walk the line ‘between the horrific and the hysterical’.
Man of La Mancha
Opera fans might harrumph, but the ENO is continuing its quixotic forays into the world of musical theatre with this vintage historical musical. Inspired by the classic story of Don Quixote, 'Man of La Mancha' is best known for songbook standard 'Dream the Impossible Dream'. 'Frasier' star Kelsey Grammer will play Cervantes, starring alongside Australian operatic soprano Danielle de Niese, who's made waves for her glamorous, scene-stealing performance style.
The Half God of Rainfall
The Greek and Nigerian gods clash, to whimsical effect, in this poetic new drama from Inua Ellams. Rakie Ayola stars as Modupe, an extraordinary beautiful woman who attracts the unwanted attention of both pantheons, and has a half-Nigerian, half-Olympian son with prodigious skills at basketball. Nancy Medina directs.
Pah-La
This play by Indian writer Abhishek Majumdar was abruptly brought to public attention in early 2018 after the playwright complained that the Royal Court had pulled it for fear of offending the Chinese government. The Court deny this and clearly everything is now going ahead cozily, but it's not surprising that ‘Pah-La’ caused some nervousness: it’s about an exiled Tibetan nun who takes the decision to self-immolate.
The Crucible
In its short-ish lifetime The Yard has established a formiddable reputation as a new writing and experimental theatre powerhouse, but it’s never revived a classic before. That changes as Jay Miller helms this new take on Arthur Miller’s classic ‘The Crucible’, which will feature a female-led cast, including Caoilfhionn Dunne as troubled hero John Procter.
Top Girls
‘Top Girls’ is probably Caryl Churchill’s most famous play, a powerful, troubling, Thatcher-era interrogation of the relationship between ambition and feminism that follows businesswoman Marlene as she struggles to separate her humble past from successful present. Lyndsey Turner directs a cast headed by Katherine Kingsley.
Sweet Charity
Outgoing Donmar artistic director Josie Rourke checks out of her job with a big song and dance number: her final production before Michael Longhurst takes over will be a revival of the classic Cy Coleman musical ‘Sweet Charity’. Anne-Marie Duff stars as the big-hearted, unlucky-in-love Charity Hope Valentine.
All My Sons
A remarkably heavyweight cast of Sally Field, Bill Pullman, Jenna Coleman and Colin Morgan star in 'All My Sons’ - Arthur Miller’s shattering tragedy about a family in post-war America, poisioned by the guilt of the patriarch who betrayed them.
A German Life
Twelve years after announcing her retirement from the stage, Dame Maggie Smith returns to star in ‘A German Life’, a new one-woman play by the veteran playwright Christopher Hampton about Brunhilde Pomsel, Joseph Goebbels's secretary, who only testified about her experience working for him shortly before her death in 2017.
Three Sisters
Actor Patsy Ferran and director Rebecca Frecknall proved to be a dream team with last year’s Almeida West End transfer 'Summer & Smoke'. So we have sky high expectations as the two reunite for Cordelia Lynn’s rewrite of Chekhov's 'Three Sisters'. She’ll star alongside Pearl Chanda and Ria Zmitrowicz as a trio of disaffected siblings dreaming of escape from rural exile.
Recommended transfers
Ghost Stories
Back to make London wet itself once again, Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman’s ‘Ghost Stories’ is back
More to explore
Snap up exclusive discounts in London
Time Out's handpicked deals — hurry, they won't be around for long...